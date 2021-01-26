Opera Moonlight Film Fest at the drive-in

In 74 years, the Fort Worth Opera has never been in collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera and it decides to break that string at a drive-in theater with three encore performances from the Met’s award-winning cinema series, The Met: Live in HD.

The event takes place Feb. 4, 11, and 18 at Coyote Drive-in, 223 NE 4th St. Gates open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. for all shows.

The festival kicks off with the Met’s production of Philip Glass’s smash-hit minimalist masterpiece Akhnaten (Feb. 4), with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanza as the eponymous ancient Egyptian pharaoh and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges as Nefertiti.

On Feb. 11, Fort Worth Opera will showcase Puccini’s timeless Parisian romance, La Bohème, with soprano Sonya Yoncheva and tenor Michael Fabiano as ill-fated lovers Mimí and Rodolfo.

On Feb. 18, the company will present Donizetti’s hilarious comedy, La Fill du Régiment (Daughter of the Regiment), starring soprano Pretty Yende as Marie, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as Marquise of Berkenfield, tenor Javier Camarena as Tonio, and screen legend Kathleen Turner as the Duchesse o Krakentorp.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Or by contacting Fort Worth Opera’s box office at (817) 731-0726, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

1 Film = $35

2 Films = $60

3 Films = $75 Prices are per car.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a grant from its founding sponsor, Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Driving Digital Innovation in Arts and Culture. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America’s luxury home builder.

Dr. John Forestner is the official venue sponsor for Fort Worth Opera in presenting The Met: Live in HD.