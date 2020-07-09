Partnership provides 1,500 boxes of produce to Fort Worth families

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth’s FitWorth program is partnering with the Fort Worth ISD and GoFresh to provide boxes of food to hungry families.



The collaboration will supply families with dairy and produce through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a joint news release said.

FitWorth will distribute up to 1,500 boxes of food per week between July 10 and Sept. 4. Each box feeds four people.



FitWorth is working with the Fort Worth Independent School District to identify schools that will serve as donation sites. The program is focusing on areas with the greatest need and zip codes designated as food deserts.



Food will be distributed in a drive-thru format with limited contact. The program kicks off on July 10 at Morningside Middle School, 2751 Mississippi Ave. in Fort Worth. Food distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last.

“In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order, we ask that masks be worn when picking up food,” said Noah Drew, Director of Community Education at HSC.

FitWorth expects to reach about 54,000 community members through the program, which is part of the university’s ongoing commitment to address local health disparities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The boxes include fresh dairy and produce such as milk, butter, eggs, carrots and potatoes. HSC is also providing nutrition education and sample recipes to help families enjoy the cooking experience and understand the importance of a complete diet.

“We hope this program will alleviate some of the worries food-insecure families are experiencing during this pandemic and during hard economic times,” Drew said.

The locations for the food program will change each week.

– FWBP Staff