Pearl Brewing adds slim cans, Texas travel guide

The Pearl Brewing Company announced has launched a new 12 oz. slim can for Pearl xXx beer in conjunction with the announcement of Fine Times, a new online lifestyle guide for Texans looking to explore the best food, fashion, and lifestyle the state has to offer. The new website is the product of a partnership with the Texas Food & Wine Alliance that encourages Texans to explore a curated list of must-see restaurants, shops, artisans and local makers, hotels, bars and attractions around the state.

https://finetimes.dostuffmedia.com/.

Fine Times features suggestions on things to do and see in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and West Texas, which includes cities like Marfa, Lubbock, El Paso and others. Fort Worth gets a shout out with the Hotel Drover.

“We are delighted to partner with Pearl Brewing on Fine Times,” said Mariam Parker, Executive Director of the Texas Food & Wine Alliance. “The breadth of talent in the Lone Star State can’t be beat. We are grateful to be able to highlight the movers and shakers that make us proud to call Texas home.”

Established in 1883, with production beginning in 1886, Pearl Brewing has been a timeless icon in Texas. Pearl Beer made its latest resurgence in May of 2020 with the launch of Pearl xXx. Brewed in the Texas hill country, Pearl xXx has an ABV of 3.8%, and is made with the finest ingredients including premium Czech Pilsen malt, caramel malt, and a touch of wheat for a smooth, modern take on a classic American lager. A touch of citrus at the end of the boil gives it a truly distinct flavor. The can was designed by Austin-based agency Guerilla Suit, and the look is inspired by the original characteristics of the brand, including its iconic clamshell shape and script, and updated with a new timeless look.

“Pearl Beer is an iconic part of Texas’ history and the new slim can format is the next step in its 135 year-long legacy,” said Pearl Brand Manager and Texas native Daniel Crawford. “The new can design comes at a perfect time and allows us to show up in more exciting places and spaces as people begin to come together more and more. We are thrilled to be expanding our presence state-wide and launching Fine Times, our guide to the finer life in Texas. This guide is another way we can shine a light on some of the great things Texas has to offer.”

Pearl Beer’s slim cans will be available at select retailers in all major Texas cities, with six-packs available at a suggested retail price of $9.49. Fans of the brand can use Pearl xXx’s beer finder tool on its website to find a retailer nearest to them.