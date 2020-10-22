Drive-through holiday light show debuts in three North Texas cities

Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular is set to light up North Texas from Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 3, in Weatherford, Decatur and Frisco, Peerless Production Group , the producer of the three events, said in a news release.

Tickets are available at: www.RadianceChristmas.com

“Just in the St. Nick of time – gather your family and friends to marvel at 2 million lights, animated to the tunes of your favorite holiday classics all from the safety and comfort of your car,” said PPG founder and CEO Bryan Lank. “It has been a challenging year, and we can all use a little Christmas magic to brighten our lives. We want to bring Christmas to North Texas early this year with not just one, but three drive-through, COVID safe, family-friendly light show spectaculars.”

The show is more than a mile long and will take about 20 to 30 minutes to drive through the entire experience. A special Radiance! radio station frequency will be provided for guests to enjoy iconic holiday tunes as they experience the wonder which includes 160 feet of animated RGB light tunnels.

Food and beverages and special items, including hot chocolate, cookies, unique holiday treats, LED balloons, glow stick cotton candy and more, will be available for purchase from the car.

General admission tickets are $30 per vehicle. A VIP admission ticket for $50 per vehicle includes hot chocolate for each guest in the car, special Magic Light Glasses for each child, and a dedicated VIP lane, which reduces guests wait time on busier days, the news release said.

The venues:

Radiance! at the Ranch

Parker County Sheriff’s Posse

2251 Mineral Wells Highway

Weatherford, TX 76088

Radiance! Decatur

Reunion Grounds

Joe Wheeler Park

3101 FM 51

Decatur, TX 76234

Radiance! Frisco

Dr Pepper Ballpark

7300 Roughriders Trail

Frisco, TX 75034

Strict health and safety protocols will be in place. Cars, SUVs and trucks are permitted but limousines, buses, RVs and any vehicle with a trailer are not allowed, the news release said.

www.PPGProductions.com