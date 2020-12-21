Debbie Cooley: Making inroads in a male industry

Perseverance can almost always be credited for conquering life’s challenges, and that was the case in my story. Striving to make ends meet as a single mother making less than half of the market rate in my sales territory, I launched a company in my garage with a whopping $10,000 in my savings account.

It wasn’t exactly what you’d call a sophisticated operation back in 1999. I was the truck driver, accounts receivable and payable, receptionist and salesperson. And although my credit was excellent, vendors were reluctant to give me an open account. They didn’t believe I could be successful at the helm of an industrial packaging company.

Today, M-Pak Inc., has reached annual sales of (approximately) $14 million.

As an industrial packaging and tactical gear supplier, our customer base is varied and include private sector, federal, state and local government agencies. We work with our armed forces and have a portfolio of aerospace industry-related projects and major retailers.

From coffee beans to drone aircraft, we design packaging for just about anything you can imagine. We also provide uniform and tactical gear for military and first responders from hats to boots to body armor and riot gear.

Statistically, my odds for success were small. I didn’t come from wealth or privilege. My family structure for generations revolved around alcoholism and everything that goes with it – failure, excuses, frustration, mayhem, anger, deficiency and criticism.

I spent most of my time in the top of the Mimosa tree in our front yard or playing with my autistic brother. The best days were when the Social Security checks arrived.

Later in my life, my marriage had all the familiar trappings I had become accustomed to. Psychology 101 — I was drawn to what I was familiar with … the same constant criticism, blaming others and low-level thinking and expectations I grew up with.

This isn’t a victim story. While it is true there weren’t any roads paved for me, there is always a way to pave your own road.

Yes … my mother was unhappy, angry, remarked often that she wished she had never had children, and criticized everyone and everything often, but she was also tough, high energy and very intelligent. She had an incredible vocabulary and could finish the New York Times’ crossword at lightning speed.

She also gave me my fighting spirit. Despite my father’s shortcomings, he was a kind person who gave me my love of all things natural, especially wildlife and the outdoors. I also never heard him speak a word of anyone’s station in life nor their ethnicity or race.

Believing that who we are is a culmination of our experiences, I drew from my past to pursue the future I wanted for myself.

I look back to 1974, when I was the first woman hired for outside sales at a major industrial packaging supplier. My salary was $600 a month. I was told that was all corporate would let my boss pay a woman. A sales MAN hired the same day was paid $1,000 a month.

That wasn’t the only time I experienced the sting of gender inequality related to my pay. Prior to founding M-Pak Inc., I worked at a $93 million company where my salary was $43,500, while the entire male sales team had starting salaries of $100,000. There was absolutely no difference in our job descriptions or duties.

As the hours and workload increased and the pay didn’t, I struggled with continuing my employment but was constantly reminded that I was the sole source of tuition assistance for my daughter – a sophomore at TCU.

It was those 20 years in packaging sales being undervalued and underpaid that compelled me to found M-Pak Inc. on April 9, 1999.

To those entrepreneurs out there who may be having trouble taking that first step, I’d say: You can’t be afraid of that small garage, the lack of a safety net, the risk of going out on your own or the possibility of failure. Without the knowledge of what it feels like to overcome daunting obstacles, success and victory have no chance of tasting so sweet!

I survived a mother that made it clear she never wanted children, generational alcoholism, an unsupportive circle of influence, compensation less than half of the men, and single parenthood.

There’s certainly plenty of stories of people born in much more challenging circumstances than I who have attained greater heights than I. Where and how you start your journey is merely that … a start. It’s just a matter of persevering, believing, getting your head right and taking that first step.

Debbie Cooley’s Rules for Success

Set your bag of fear, guilt and other nonsense down. Think about what you want and dream about it – often. Your dreams will be your guide. Always, always, always trust your gut. Think abundantly. Lose the ne’er do wells & naysayers. Quitting is losing. So … DON’T QUIT! Never apologize for your opinion. If you don’t like what’s being said, change the conversation. Keep your power. Lose the ne’er do wells & naysayers. Don’t let fear cause molehills to become mountains. Allow yourself to go where you’ve never gone and do what you’ve never done.

Debbie Cooley is a business owner, grandmother, EO Fort Worth representative for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, philanthropist, and community volunteer. Cooley and her company, M-Pak Inc., have been recognized professionally for: Woman Owned Business of the Year, Great Woman of Texas, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, Inc. 5000 (5 years) and Entrepreneur of Excellence. Debbie currently serves on several boards including: The Parenting Center, Women’s Policy Forum, TCU Neeley School and TCU School of Interdisciplinary Studies.