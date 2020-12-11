68.8 F
Fort Worth
Friday, December 11, 2020
Search
Culture House passes bill to name Fort Worth Post Office for Dionne Bagsby
CultureEducationGovernmentLife

House passes bill to name Fort Worth Post Office for Dionne Bagsby

By FWBP Staff

Dionne Phillips Bagsby

Other News

Nonprofit

Commentary: Questions and answers on the art of giving

FWBP Staff -
Rose BradshawPresident & CEO, North Texas Community Foundation It's hard to believe, but the countdown is on to make year-end charitable gifts. With so many...
Read more
Culture

Twisted X contributes $1.2 million breast cancer counseling center

Robert Francis -
Twisted X, along with Wise Health System, has announced the first Tough Enough To Wear Pink affiliated counseling center in Decatur to Serve as...
Read more
Culture

House passes bill to name Fort Worth Post Office for Dionne Bagsby

FWBP Staff -
The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Dec. 10 that would rename a U.S. Post Office on East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth after...
Read more
Education

UTA faculty member named fellow by National Academy Of Inventors

Robert Francis -
The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has selected University of Texas at Arlington adjunct professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and alumnus David Hunn...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Dec. 10 that would rename a U.S. Post Office on East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth after Dionne Phillips Bagsby.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Fort Worth Reps. Veasey, D-Fort Worth, and Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth earlier this year to commemorate Bagsby, recognized as a trailblazer in Tarrant County who paved the way for the inclusion for women and minority leadership in government in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“The renaming of this Fort Worth post office will commemorate Mrs. Bagsby’s fight for the inclusion of minorities in all levels of government and honor her commitment to our Tarrant County community,” Veasey said in a news release.

Dionne Bagsby was the first woman and first African-American to be elected to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. Mrs. Bagsby led a new era in minority employment and participation at the county level and helped provide greater resources for women, children and the disadvantaged.

She was an alumnus of Leadership Fort Worth and received the organization’s Distinguished Leadership Award. Mrs. Bagsby died Jan. 10, 2019.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleUTA faculty member named fellow by National Academy Of Inventors
Next articleTwisted X contributes $1.2 million breast cancer counseling center

Latest News

Culture

Twisted X contributes $1.2 million breast cancer counseling center

Robert Francis -
Twisted X, along with Wise Health System, has announced the first Tough Enough To Wear Pink affiliated counseling center in Decatur to Serve as...
Read more
Education

UTA faculty member named fellow by National Academy Of Inventors

Robert Francis -
The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has selected University of Texas at Arlington adjunct professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and alumnus David Hunn...
Read more
Government

White House threatens FDA chief’s job over vaccine approval

By JONATHAN LEMIRE DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MATTHEW PERRONE -
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency...
Read more
Government

Dallas announces seven candidates for Chief of Police

FWBP Staff -
A day after Fort Worth announced six candidates for its open Chief of Police slot, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced seven candidates have been...
Read more
Education

Texas students will still take STAAR tests in 2021, but schools won't be rated on them

Aliyya Swaby -
Texas public school students will still take the STAAR test this spring, but the state will not rate schools and districts based on their...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101