House passes bill to name Fort Worth Post Office for Dionne Bagsby

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Dec. 10 that would rename a U.S. Post Office on East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth after Dionne Phillips Bagsby.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Fort Worth Reps. Veasey, D-Fort Worth, and Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth earlier this year to commemorate Bagsby, recognized as a trailblazer in Tarrant County who paved the way for the inclusion for women and minority leadership in government in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“The renaming of this Fort Worth post office will commemorate Mrs. Bagsby’s fight for the inclusion of minorities in all levels of government and honor her commitment to our Tarrant County community,” Veasey said in a news release.

Dionne Bagsby was the first woman and first African-American to be elected to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. Mrs. Bagsby led a new era in minority employment and participation at the county level and helped provide greater resources for women, children and the disadvantaged.

She was an alumnus of Leadership Fort Worth and received the organization’s Distinguished Leadership Award. Mrs. Bagsby died Jan. 10, 2019.