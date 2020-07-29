Public Hearing for the Fort Worth Public Art

The Fort Worth Art Commission will conduct a public hearing on the Draft Public Art Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Work Plan Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.



A copy of the plan is available in its entirety on the Fort Worth Public Art website www.fwpublicart.org

Fort Worth residents are invited to register to share their comments live at the Public Hearing, which will be held remotely via Webex. A link will be published one week in advance on the Fort Worth Public Art website www.fwpublicart.org.

Residents may choose instead to submit written comments via email (talkto@fwpublicart.org), or U.S. mail (Fort Worth Public Art, Attn: Michael Asbill, 1300 Gendy Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76107).

Written comments received by 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will be shared with the Art Commission during the public hearing.

The annual work plan will include new and ongoing projects. The public hearing is an opportunity for Fort Worth residents to learn about proposed new public art projects to be initiated and give their input. The Fort Worth Art Commission will make its final recommendation to City Council in September.



Fort Worth Public Art is a City of Fort Worth program created to enhance the visual environment, commemorate the city’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity, integrate artwork into the development of the city’s capital infrastructure improvements, and to promote tourism and economic vitality, according to the announcement,

It is managed by the Arts Council of Fort Worth with oversight of the Fort Worth Art Commission.

– FWBP Staff