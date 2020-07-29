84.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
CultureEntertainmentGovernmentLife

Public Hearing for the Fort Worth Public Art

By FWBP Staff
mason jar of paintbrush lot
Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash

Other News

Education

St. Paul Lutheran principal named 2020 National Distinguished Principal

FWBP Staff -
Scott D. Browning, principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Worth, will represent The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod...
Read more
Culture

St. Paul Lutheran Principal Scott Browning named 2020 National Distinguished Principal

FWBP Staff -
Scott D. Browning, principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Worth, will represent The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod...
Read more
Government

New municipal court director named in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
William F. Rumuly was named director of the Fort Worth Municipal Court effective July 18. He had been...
Read more
Culture

Public Hearing for the Fort Worth Public Art

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Art Commission will conduct a public hearing on the Draft Public Art Fiscal Year 2021...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Fort Worth Art Commission will conduct a public hearing on the Draft Public Art Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Work Plan Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.


A copy of the plan is available in its entirety on the Fort Worth Public Art website www.fwpublicart.org
Fort Worth residents are invited to register to share their comments live at the Public Hearing, which will be held remotely via Webex. A link will be published one week in advance on the Fort Worth Public Art website www.fwpublicart.org.
Residents may choose instead to submit written comments via email (talkto@fwpublicart.org), or U.S. mail (Fort Worth Public Art, Attn: Michael Asbill, 1300 Gendy Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76107).
Written comments received by 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will be shared with the Art Commission during the public hearing.
The annual work plan will include new and ongoing projects. The public hearing is an opportunity for Fort Worth residents to learn about proposed new public art projects to be initiated and give their input. The Fort Worth Art Commission will make its final recommendation to City Council in September.


Fort Worth Public Art is a City of Fort Worth program created to enhance the visual environment, commemorate the city’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity, integrate artwork into the development of the city’s capital infrastructure improvements, and to promote tourism and economic vitality, according to the announcement,
It is managed by the Arts Council of Fort Worth with oversight of the Fort Worth Art Commission.
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleUTD distinguised professor, arts leader, Dr. Richard Brettell, has died
Next articleNew municipal court director named in Fort Worth
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

St. Paul Lutheran Principal Scott Browning named 2020 National Distinguished Principal

FWBP Staff -
Scott D. Browning, principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Worth, will represent The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod...
Read more
Government

New municipal court director named in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
William F. Rumuly was named director of the Fort Worth Municipal Court effective July 18. He had been...
Read more
Government

UK’s Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

AP News -
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience— and a thick skin — to...
Read more
Entertainment

Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuit

AP News -
By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex asked a judge at a...
Read more
Energy

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

AP News -
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's visit to a U.S. fracking...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX