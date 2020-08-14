102 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 14, 2020
Culture Raising Cane’s locally donates more than $40,000 to children’s health
CultureFoodNonprofit

Raising Cane’s locally donates more than $40,000 to children’s health

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Culture

Razzoo’s offering liquor, beer, wine with takeout

FWBP Staff -
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe announced it has started offer liquor, beer and wine with takeout orders starting Monday, August 10 in its...
Read more
Culture

BoardBuild uses its own tool to add board members

FWBP Staff -
BoardBuild knows the value of building a diverse board with varying backgrounds, the organization says. That’s the reason...
Read more
Culture

Raising Cane’s locally donates more than $40,000 to children’s health

FWBP Staff -
Raising Cane’s has recently presented checks to Children’s Health of Dallas, Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Texas Health...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, Aug. 14 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include one man from Fort Worth in his...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Raising Cane’s has recently presented checks to Children’s Health of Dallas, Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Texas Health Denton totaling $40,208.44.
During these unprecedented times, the organization is supporting local healthcare workers who  are serving on the frontlines during the pandemic, the company said in a news release.


One of its healthcare fundraisers included a nationwide neck-gaiter campaign, which launched earlier this summer. All the net proceeds from these sales have been donated to local hospitals in each of the communities that Raising Cane’s serves, the company says.
“At Raising Cane’s, we are always looking for ways to support our community, and the neck-gaiter campaign has proven a great way to help our local healthcare organizations,” said DFW Leader of Restaurants Nick Titus.

My fellow area leaders – Lindsey Harmon, Kegan Joplin and Kris Kent – and I are really proud of our crews during this time, and we all continue to be inspired by the unwavering dedication of Children’s Health of Dallas, Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Texas Health Denton.”
In addition to the neck-gaiter campaign, the restaurant group is actively supporting local health care workers across the nation with food donations. Some crewmembers have even begun sewing masks during work hours to donate to local hospitals.


Raising Cane’s continues to serve the community of DFW through its drive-thru windows. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit www.raisingcanes.com/covidresponse
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s has more than 500 restaurants in 28 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction.
www.raisingcanes.com
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleTarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Friday
Next articleBoardBuild uses its own tool to add board members
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Razzoo’s offering liquor, beer, wine with takeout

FWBP Staff -
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe announced it has started offer liquor, beer and wine with takeout orders starting Monday, August 10 in its...
Read more
Culture

BoardBuild uses its own tool to add board members

FWBP Staff -
BoardBuild knows the value of building a diverse board with varying backgrounds, the organization says. That’s the reason...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Hey dude, check out Tim Love’s hotel plans

Robert Francis -
If you graduated high school in the ‘70s like I did, there was one movie that summed it all up – Fast...
Read more
Business

Love, partners looking to establish micro-hotel along river near Gemelle

Robert Francis -
Fort Worth keeps finding ways to get in touch with the river that runs through it and now a local restauranteur wants...
Read more
Nonprofit

Catholic Charities schedules 2020 Virtual Gala Aug. 29

FWBP Staff -
Catholic Charities of Fort Worth says that no one has been unaffected by the current pandemic, and that...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101