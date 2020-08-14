Raising Cane’s locally donates more than $40,000 to children’s health

Raising Cane’s has recently presented checks to Children’s Health of Dallas, Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Texas Health Denton totaling $40,208.44.

During these unprecedented times, the organization is supporting local healthcare workers who are serving on the frontlines during the pandemic, the company said in a news release.



One of its healthcare fundraisers included a nationwide neck-gaiter campaign, which launched earlier this summer. All the net proceeds from these sales have been donated to local hospitals in each of the communities that Raising Cane’s serves, the company says.

“At Raising Cane’s, we are always looking for ways to support our community, and the neck-gaiter campaign has proven a great way to help our local healthcare organizations,” said DFW Leader of Restaurants Nick Titus.

My fellow area leaders – Lindsey Harmon, Kegan Joplin and Kris Kent – and I are really proud of our crews during this time, and we all continue to be inspired by the unwavering dedication of Children’s Health of Dallas, Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Texas Health Denton.”

In addition to the neck-gaiter campaign, the restaurant group is actively supporting local health care workers across the nation with food donations. Some crewmembers have even begun sewing masks during work hours to donate to local hospitals.



Raising Cane’s continues to serve the community of DFW through its drive-thru windows. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit www.raisingcanes.com/covidresponse

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s has more than 500 restaurants in 28 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction.

www.raisingcanes.com

– FWBP Staff