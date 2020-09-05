Raising Cane’s to present Hometown Heroes Music Festival

An incredibly innovative, socially distanced music festival is headed to three different markets across Texas. North Austin, Lubbock and North Dallas are set to host the Hometown Heroes Music Festival all on the same weekend, Sept. 25-26, with a one-of-a-kind lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry!

Hometown Heroes presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® is a hybrid of a drive-in and a socially distanced outdoor music festival. This one-of-a-kind, multi-market live music festival is one of the largest scaled music events that has taken place around the country since the start of the pandemic. Hometown Heroes will not only feature incredible artists, but will also welcome local businesses to be a part of each event, and will publicly recognize local military heroes, frontline workers and so much more.

Hometown Heroes is the brainchild of Ian Vaughn, owner & founder of Rock n’ Concepts. Additionally, Vaughn founded Lava Cantina located in North Dallas, and he owns other restaurant concepts across Texas.

Rock n’ Concepts will produce three socially distanced festivals (yes, THREE) on the exact same weekend, at the exact same time in Lubbock, North Austin and North Dallas. Each festival will feature three live performers, and during set changes, the festival will stream two artists live from one of the other Hometown Heroes markets.

Each market will feature an award-winning lineup both Friday and Saturday night. Hometown Heroes has already secured performances by Cody Johnson, Pat Green, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Lee Brice, Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers and Josh Abbott, and will announce several others soon! Vaughn credits Rock n’ Concepts Program Director Tony Avezzano with putting together the Hometown Heroes lineup.

“Tony has grinded it out for years developing relationships, paying his dues in the entertainment industry, and constantly pushing the envelope to develop bigger and better live music experiences for our guests,” Vaughn said. “It only makes sense that when the rest of the industry is down, people like Tony stand up and do what they can to offer us some level of normalcy. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built in this project!”

“This is another fantastic example of how special the Texas music family really is,” Avezzano said. “From venue owners, artists, artist management, agents, production, event staff and more, we are all coming together to put on an unprecedented multi-market, safe festival in the middle of an otherwise very dark time in history. I feel very lucky to be a part of a team that is really pushing the envelope in an effort to put so many people back to work in a safe and responsible way, while also supporting live music.”

Vaughn has assembled an elite team of highly experienced leaders in the entertainment industry to help plan and ultimately execute what is sure to be one of the most epic weekends for live music in 2020.

“I realized that what we were embarking on has never been attempted, and in order to accomplish such a feat with a high level of operational execution, we had to find outstanding leaders to help support our mission,” Vaughn said. “In addition to Tony, I’m elated with the opportunity to team up with Lisa Morgan who previously served as vice president of a top concert promotion company. Lisa is an amazing leader with a great reputation. Together, we will do our part in getting artists, techs, engineers and countless other people in the entertainment, hospitality and restaurant industries safely back to work. We are beyond excited to have Lisa as a distinguished leader on our team throughout these events!”

“It has been a professional goal of mine to work with Ian,” Morgan said. “He has some of the most innovative ideas and has always thought about the bigger picture of what he could do to contribute to the success of the entertainment business. Ian and I share a passion for forward thinking, and a respect for our teams, our product, our patrons, and our artists. During a time when the entire entertainment industry is suffering, it is awesome to be on a team that is willing to step up and provide an extraordinary event to do what we love most: bring artists and their fans together. Hometown Heroes is the most creative, well thought out concept since Covid-19 began, and I am very proud to partner with Ian and the Rock n’ Concepts team.”

As a socially distanced and drive-in event, Hometown Heroes will be selling tickets in four, five and six-pack bundles. Guests can purchase an 8’ x 8’ socially distanced yard space or a socially distanced parking spot where guests will be able to park and exit their vehicles to enjoy their own private area. Guests may purchase a single day ticket or a weekend pass. Four packs of tickets will start at $200 and will go up to $600 in some markets. Guests are not allowed to leave their defined space for any reason other than for an emergency or to use the restroom, at which time they will be required to wear a mask and maintain six-feet from all other guests. Guests that fail to follow the defined Codes of Conduct will be removed from the event with no refund.

To add to the seamless experience, Hometown Heroes will be using a revolutionary new app – Roovy – to manage the ordering process of all concessions and merchandise. No lines – guests simply download the Roovy app, place their orders, type in their stall number, and their order will be delivered directly to them. For concessions, each market will be supported by local restaurants that will be onsite. The entire festival will be cashless and contactless. Have an unruly guest or emergency? Simply contact security via the Roovy app! Guests can even use the app to purchase a ride on a golf cart to the restroom.

Rock n’ Concepts welcomed Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers as its title sponsor for Hometown Heroes. Raising Cane’s has always been a leader in supporting its communities, and its nationwide reputation for quality chicken finger meals, exceptional Customer experiences, and immaculately clean and safe restaurants makes the brand the perfect partner.

Tickets will be available to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 8. To purchase tickets and learn more about Hometown Heroes, visit hometownheroeslive.com and follow the festival on Facebook at @hometownheroesconcert and Instagram at @hometownheroeslive.