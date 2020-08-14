102 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 14, 2020
Culture Razzoo's offering liquor, beer, wine with takeout
CultureFood

Razzoo’s offering liquor, beer, wine with takeout

By FWBP Staff
brown beverage with olives and herb in rocks glass in macro photography
Photo by Jakub Dziubak on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

Are people with pets less likely to die if they catch the coronavirus?

AP News -
Clarissa M. Uttley, Plymouth State University
Read more
Government

Clear the Shelters in August!

FWBP Staff -
Every shelter pet deserves a loving and forever home. During August, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is taking part in the nationwide...
Read more
Business

Stocks barely budge on Wall Street; S&P 500 just shy of high

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes barely budged on...
Read more
News

Report: Post Office warns 46 states, including Texas, about mail voting delays

AP News -
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe announced it has started offer liquor, beer and wine with takeout orders starting Monday, August 10 in its 19 Texas locations. Known for a menu inspired by Cajun flavors, guests can now pair the fresh tastes of the bayou with the brand’s signature drinks to-go.

“Guests come to Razzoo’s looking for fun, festive flavor,” said Jeff Powell, Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to provide the option for our guests to take our liveliness home— especially as off-premise demand increases.”

A match to any scratch-made Cajun craving, half-gallon signature cocktails will be available to-go for just $25 and will include:

  • Gator Punch: Killer Trashcan punch with vodka, light rum, spiced rum, banana liquor, southern comfort and citrus vodka
  • Hurrycane Rocks: A category-five mixture of grenadine, orange and pineapple juice combined with light and dark rums
  • Margarita Rocks: Silver tequila, triple sec and house margarita mix
  • Guests can also order single-serve, 16 oz., frozen cocktails for $8:
  • Frozen Mardi-Rita: Silver tequila and Razzoo’s frozen house Mardi-Rita mix
  • Frozen Hurrycane Hell: Dark and light rums mixed in Razoo’s frozen house Hurrycane mix
  • Swamp Thing: A perfect storm – blended Frozen Mardi-Rita and Hurrycane Hell

Additional alcohol to-go specials include $8 beer six-packs and $12 bottles of wine. Alcohol to-go orders must be accompanied by a food item purchased from the Razzoo’s menu, which is celebrated for having a lil’ something for everybody. Dishes showcase a variety of offerings—from Jambalaya Pasta and Cajun Fried Steak to seafood specialties like grilled and blackened fish to Fried Gator Tail and po’boy sandwiches.

Orders for pickup may be placed online directly through Razzoos.com, or by calling a local restaurant.  https://www.razzoos.com/find-us. Razzoo’s also offers third-party delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. Alcohol to-go is not available for delivery.

Previous articleBoardBuild uses its own tool to add board members
Next articleReport: Post Office warns 46 states, including Texas, about mail voting delays
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Are people with pets less likely to die if they catch the coronavirus?

AP News -
Clarissa M. Uttley, Plymouth State University
Read more
Culture

BoardBuild uses its own tool to add board members

FWBP Staff -
BoardBuild knows the value of building a diverse board with varying backgrounds, the organization says. That’s the reason...
Read more
Culture

Raising Cane’s locally donates more than $40,000 to children’s health

FWBP Staff -
Raising Cane’s has recently presented checks to Children’s Health of Dallas, Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Texas Health...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Hey dude, check out Tim Love’s hotel plans

Robert Francis -
If you graduated high school in the ‘70s like I did, there was one movie that summed it all up – Fast...
Read more
Business

Love, partners looking to establish micro-hotel along river near Gemelle

Robert Francis -
Fort Worth keeps finding ways to get in touch with the river that runs through it and now a local restauranteur wants...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101