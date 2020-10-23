Riscky’s Barbeque celebrates 93 years with 93-cent specials

Now in its 93rd year, Riscky’s Barbeque is celebrating with 93 cent food specials and gift card giveaways, starting Monday, October 26, through Thursday, October 29, 2020. The specials include:

93¢ chopped beef sandwich

93¢ kids’ meals (ages 12 and under)

93¢ iced tea

93¢ fountain soft drinks

$9.30 all-you-can-eat beef rib basket

The above specials are valid for dine-in only, and will be offered at all six Riscky’s Barbeque locations, which include:

Riscky’s Barbeque (Stockyards): 140 East Exchange Avenue

Riscky’s Barbeque (Sundance Square): 300 Main Street

Riscky’s Barbeque (Westside): 6701 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Riscky’s BBQ & Deli (original): 2314 Azle Avenue

Riscky’s BBQ & Deli (Benbrook): 9000 Benbrook Blvd.

Riscky’s BBQ & Deli (North Richland Hills): 8100 Boulevard 26

In addition, Riscky’s will be hosting social media contests and prize giveaways on its Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the week, including $93 gift card giveaways daily.



“For almost a century, Riscky’s has been proud to play a part in Fort Worth’s rich history and culture,” said Eddie Sullivan, co-owner of Riscky’s. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our anniversary than to give back to the loyal Cowtown community that has continued to support us for the past 93 years.”



Riscky’s was founded in 1927 by Polish immigrants, Mary and Joe Riscky, who opened its first location – Riscky’s Grocery & Market – on Azle Avenue near the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. This original location is still open and operating today after four generations of Riscky family ownership. Over the past 93 years, Riscky’s has expanded and evolved into three full-service Riscky’s Barbeque restaurants, three quick-casual Riscky’s BBQ & Deli restaurants, the fine dining Riscky’s Steakhouse, Trailboss Burgers, a full-service catering department, and a retail sales division. On the web: www.Risckys.com