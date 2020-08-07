95.3 F
SceneShop 2020: ‘Here I Am’ set for Saturday, Aug. 8 on YouTube

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

No summer edition of Fort Worth’s SceneShop in 2020? Unthinkable.

On Saturday, August 8, at 8 pm (CST), SceneShop unveils, online, “Here I Am,” an all-new collection of monologues on themes of isolation, separation, loneliness, being one in the crowd- or one apart from the crowd- or just, by God, having something to say. (sounds like 2020, huh?) After that “premiere” – featuring two scenes performed live- the show will stay available on our YouTube channel, “SceneShop, Fort Worth, TX.”

Go here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtVFsdMdi5PzRwAxU_lfJA

The writers contributing to “Here I Am” include Rob Bosquez, Christopher Bradley, Joshua Eguia, Stephen Ellis, Natalie Gaupp, Chris Gepp, Mark G. Makin, Steven Alan McGaw, Lynda Christine Rodriguz, and Straton Rushing. The acting ensemble- with some artists performing their own scripts – consists of Christopher Bradley, Steven Cashion, Debbie Dacus, Winston Daniels, Stephen Ellis, Cody Jackson, Peggy Bott Kirby, Mark G. Makin, Sid Polezcek, Lynda Christine Rodriguez, Susan van Belkum, Jeffrey Watson, and Adam Whittington.

It is no exaggeration to say that this show could not happen without the technical know-how and affable guidance of our tech director and online stage manager, Michael Carver-Simmons.

Just like a physical show, there will be an intermission, complete with musical entertainment, including songs from Grainger Esch, Stephen Ellis, and the debut of a new tune written by longtime SceneShop collaborator Bob Francis.

Unlike a physical show, audience members don’t just get to tell their friends what they missed; “Here I Am” will be on YouTube for viewing- or re-viewing- anytime. And PLEASE let us know your reactions to the show, either on YouTube, or on SceneShop’s Facebook page.

Needless to say, SceneShop looks forward to the time when we can be back on stage at Arts Fifth Avenue, but we relish the opportunity to reach new viewers with “Here I Am.”

We have made no attempt to monetize “Here I Am,” the show is free. We hope folks will enjoy it, and remember us on North Texas Giving Day, happening on Thursday, September 17th.

SceneShop is a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization. See Less

