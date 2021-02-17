Pipes burst in the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Sections of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History were damaged due to water from broken pipes and sprinklers caused by record low temperatures, the museum said Feb. 17. Water flooded the Museum School, the Academy of Digital Learning Laboratory, the Museum store, parts of DinoLabs and offices.

“Our Museum experienced this once-in-a-generation event with significant flooding,” said Dr. Doug Roberts, Chief Public Engagement Officer at the Museum. “The staff in the building jumped into action to stop the water and save equipment from damage, but it is going to take a long time to clean up.”

The staff is still trying to determine the extent of the damage and salvage as much as possible. No students were in the building at the time and no collections items were harmed. The Museum staff is working to get things back in order so that all educational programs can resume.

If you would like to help the Museum, you can donate at: https://buy.fwmuseum.org/donate/contribute2