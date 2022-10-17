Six pianists to compete in Cliburn Amateur finals

Six finalists in the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition for non-professional pianists age 35 and older will live out their dreams at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall Tuesday (Oct.18) when each performs one movement of a concerto with renowned conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Orchestra-level tickets start at $25 for the program, which begins at 7 p.m., and can be purchased online.

The artists include a marketing director, a software engineer, a clinical project manager, a CEO, a retired neuro-opthalmologist, and a business development manager.

The order of play for the Final Round concert, as determined programmatically by the conductor and artistic director, will be:

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Jon Lee, Software Engineer, 41, United States

PROKOFIEV Concerto No. 3 in C Major, op. 26 (III)

Michael Slavin, Neuro-Ophthalmologist (retired), 71, United States

BEETHOVEN Concerto No. 1 in C Major, op. 15 (I)

Xavier Aymonod, Marketing Director – Public Transportation, 46, France

PROKOFIEV Concerto No. 3 in C Major, op. 26 (III)

(Intermission)

- Advertisement -

Masanori Murakami, Clinical Project Manager, 38, Japan

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, op. 26 (III)

Dmytro Vynogradov, Business Development Manager, 52, Ukraine

TCHAIKOVSKY Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, op. 23 (III)

Dominique Salloum, CEO – Artificial Intelligence Industry, 53, France/Lebanon

PROKOFIEV Concerto No. 3 in C Major, op. 26 (III)

The Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, inaugurated in 1999, was the first event of its kind in the United States. Hailed by the Boston Globe as “a celebration of music, and the people who have to make music no matter what,” the contest highlights the importance of music-making in everyday life and provides a forum for musicians age 35 and older who do not perform, teach, or compose piano music for their primary professional pursuit or financial benefit. The quadrennial competition brings together the best amateur pianists from around the world for seven days of performances, symposia,

- Advertisement -

The jury for this year’s competition is: