Spring Market In The Garden: sip, shop and socialize

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas (FWBG|BRIT) invites visitors to the inaugural “Spring Market in the Garden” May 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event offered throughout the combined campus includes the annual Spring Sip and Shop, a new Tea and Coffee Festival, and a free Afternoon in the Garden (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.).

With numerous local artisans, food trucks, live music and more, this indoor-outdoor event is enhanced by the full-bloom beauty of spring in Fort Worth, the organization said in a news release.

“Spring Market in the Garden is the perfect place to shop, eat, and enjoy the blooming garden landscape,” says FWBG|BRIT Assistant Director Bob Byers. “Support your local artisans, social distance, and sip on a favorite beverage while exploring our other exhibits, such as Stickwork by Patrick Dougherty and Topiaries in the Garden.”

This event will follow Tarrant County and CDC guidelines (social distancing, sanitizing stations, and masks will be required indoors).