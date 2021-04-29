Stock Show names executive vice president; elects officers

Matthew R. Carter has been elected to serve as Sr. Executive Vice President at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Carter, 44, will join the Stock Show’s fulltime staff working with Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes overseeing the organization’s daily operations and 20 fulltime staff members.

Carter, who will join the Stock Show staff on June 14, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join the Stock Show staff.

In his current role as Vice President of Fine Line Inc., Carter oversaw the development and construction of Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena as well as numerous other Fine Line Inc. development projects. Carter has served on the organization’s board of directors, executive committee and as a livestock show superintendent. Raised on his family’s farm and ranch operation in Dallam County, Texas, Carter remains connected to livestock production with wife, Kathryn, and sons, Chappell and Price, on their ranch in Jack County.

“Matt brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of not only the Stock Show, but the important interrelationship between the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Dickies Arena, the Stock Show and the City of Fort Worth,” said Barnes. “We look forward to the crucial role he’ll serve in moving the Show forward in the coming decades.”

“I’m honored and humbled to be joining the Stock Show and contributing to its legacy of service to Fort Worth and the agricultural community,” said Carter. “I’m excited to join a remarkable team as we continue to build on the cherished heritage of the Stock Show and what it represents.”

The board of directors of the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show met on April 27 to conduct the formal business of the 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that organizes and implements the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Board members elected officials and took action on reports provided by the organization’s Treasurer, President / General Manager and Nominating Committee Chair.

Officers elected by the board to serve for the current year include: Chairman of the Board, Edward P. Bass; Vice President, Charlie Geren; Secretary Elaine Agather; Treasurer, Randy Rodgers and President / General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. Agather, who also serves on the organization’s executive committee, fills a vacancy left by the recent death of longtime Stock Show leader, Charles B. Moncrief.

Seven members of the board of directors were elevated to Honorary Vice President status including: George Beggs, IV; Stephen L. Brotherton; Jim Calhoun, Jr.; A.V. (Scott) Corpening, III; W. Craig Doyle; Robert M. Lansford; and James Link.

Twelve new board members were also elected and include: Lorene Agather; Allen Crumley; Clay Gilmer; Darren Henken; J. Bryan King; Kelly Lynch; Warren E. Mayberry; Gary Rosenbusch; Demar Sciuto; C.B. Team, IV; Carey W. Williams; and Brandon Woodward.

The board approved the nomination of four new members to the organization’s executive committee: Kit Moncrief; Trent Prim; Scott Kleberg; and Doug Cassidy.

Barnes’ management report also outlined early-stage planning for the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo scheduled for January 14 through February 5. Topics he addressed included planning for livestock shows, rodeo performances and equestrian competitions. Barnes noted that rodeo tickets will go on sale September 13.

“Ticket buyers will have a full range of privileges for purchasing tickets and selecting seats in Dickies Arena,” he said. “We’ve eliminated our antiquated May 1 pre-order system in favor of a simpler, user-friendly system that will include online, phone and in-person purchase options on September 13.”