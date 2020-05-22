Stockyards Heritage begins opening up for Memorial Day weekend

Stockyards Heritage Development Co. says in a news release that it will safely welcome the community to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend at the Fort Worth Stockyards, Stockyards Station, and Mule Alley, May 22-25.

With a nod to the Texas spirit embodied in the Fort Worth Stockyards, we will slowly forge ahead with the statement “Together We Ride,” reminding us all to safely get out and enjoy the great outdoors and Texas landmarks, the company said.

Those looking to shop their way through Mule Alley can help Lucchese Bootmaker and MB Mercantile & Supply celebrate their grand openings all weekend long.

MB Mercantile & Supply will be offering a free $25 gift for the first 50 customers each day.

“The opening of one of the first two Lucchese stores in Mule Alley and MB Mercantile signifies a major milestone in the Fort Worth Stockyards’ new history. Lucchese, the first of many iconic western brands to call Mule Alley home, is an opening we have been looking forward to bringing to the Fort Worth community and beyond for several years. Help us welcome these two difference-makers safely this weekend,” said Craig Cavileer, managing partner for Stockyards Heritage.

Mule Alley will also have picnic areas on the lawn available with beverage service. Guests can check out local favorite Cowtown Winery on Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. The winery will be in front of its upcoming Mule Alley location selling wine by the bottle or glass for adults to enjoy throughout the Stockyards.

Families and friends can gather in small groups to enjoy the 200-acre recreation area at the Fort Worth Stockyards and partake in the legendary Cowtown Cattlepen Maze!

On Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. guests can enjoy the new Fort Worth Herd Experience, which brings the Old West to the Stockyards with storytelling sessions and, of course, the famous Texas longhorn herd.

Guests can also safely meet their favorite country radio celebrities from The Ranch FM and Hank FM throughout the weekend at Mule Alley. Those who sign up for the New Stockyards Heritage Club will receive a free bandana or collector’s pin.

Stockyards Heritage Development Co. said that all participating tenants are taking the proper COVID-19 precautions, mandated by the Texas Department of Health, to ensure guests can shop, dine, and enjoy the great outdoors in a healthy and safe environment.

Mule Alley is encouraging guests to practice social distancing, hand sanitization, and face mask protection when visiting, the news release said.

For more information on Fort Worth Stockyards and Mule Alley, please visit https://fortworthstockyards.com – FWBP Staff