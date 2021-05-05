Sundance Square launches strolling outdoor art exhibit

“Strolling Sundance,” a pop-up walkable outdoor gallery in Sundance Square will showcase the works of Fort Worth artists who collectively won $100,000 in grants awarded as part of “THE NEW NORMAL: An Artist’s Response to COVID-19” funding initiative.

(https://www.newnormalfw.com).

The exhibition opens on Friday, May 7 and runs through May 28.

“The New Normal” was launched in 2020 with funding by Fine Line Group (the family offices of Sasha and Ed Bass), the Alice Walton Foundation, the Donny Wiley Memorial Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation, and Kit and Charlie Moncrief.

Artistic works in sculpture, painting, drawing, mixed media, photography, and video are among the 50+ winning pieces which will be featured in the exhibit.

“Throughout history, artists have responded to major catastrophes and provided the world with visual interpretations of a reality that captures and preserves the human experience at the time,” Sasha Bass, one of initiative’s co-founders, said. “Ed and I, along with our partners, were honored to launch this program, which now provides a lens from an artist’s eye that can help our community continue to heal.”

“The Sundance Stroll is a public invitation for all ages to visit downtown and enjoy the creativity of our extremely talented local artist community ” said Bill Boecker, president of Sundance Square Management. “Of course, we are not out of the COVID-19 woods yet, but strolling this outdoor gallery of art is safe for families. Additionally, our shops and restaurants are open for business and are following recommended face mask and social distancing protocols.”

The walking tour will be from sidewalks in Sundance Square along Houston and 3rd Streets. Background information on the displaying artists will be posted on Sundance Square’s website (www.sundancesquare.com) throughout the exhibit.

Parking for the exhibit is free during the month of May as part of Sundance’s current complimentary day-time short term parking in Garage #3 (345 West 3rd Street); and free weeknight and weekend parking is provided by the Downtown TIF District in select garages (including Sundance Garage #3).