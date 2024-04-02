Fort Worth Symphony unveils summer concert series

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will present a special series of concerts this summer as the symphony pauses its Concerts in the Garden while the Fort Worth Botanic Garden constructs an outdoor amphitheater as part of its master plan.

The Mercedes T. Bass Sounds of the Summer Series, offered in collaboration with local businesses and arts organizations, will feature intimate live performances, new partnerships and community engagements. The series will debut at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, with the symphony’s popular “After Hours in the Garden” presented in the Botanic Garden’s Lecture Hall. Tickets are $18 for FWBG members and $25 for non-members

Other concerts in the series include:

Night of Strings at the Garden:

Friday, June 7

7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Lecture Hall

Tickets: $25

Concert on the Lawn at Amon Carter Museum of American Art:

Sunday, June 9

8:30 p.m.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Tickets: Free Admission





FWSO presents Peter and the Wolf at CR Smith Museum

Saturday, June 15

11 a.m.

CR Smith Museum

Tickets: Free with Museum Admission

Night of Strings at the Garden:

Friday, June 21

7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Lecture Hall

Tickets: $25

Night of Strings at the Garden:

Friday, June 28

7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Lecture Hall

Tickets: $25

2024 PianoTexas International Festival at TCU:

June 16, 23 & 30

5 p.m.

Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU

S.E.E.D. Camp in the Garden:

June 3-7, June 10-14

Bugs Among Us (ages 4-5 years)

Texas Native Treasures (ages 6-7 years)

Nature Innovators (ages 8-11 years)

More information about the Mercedes T. Bass Sounds of the Summer Series can be found on the FWSO website.