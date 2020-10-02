Taqueria, margaria bar plans to open in November

Maestro Tacos, a modern taqueria and margarita bar, announces the opening of its new fast casual concept led by Chef Miguel Mendoza.

With over sixteen years experience as a butcher in Monterrey, Mexico, Mendoza’s goal is to create a Taqueria reminiscent of his hometown. Highlighting family recipes and local ingredients, the menu line-up will include Birra, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Pollo Asado and Trompo, a slow-roasted, marinated pork al pastor served with pineapple. Margaritas will be plentiful with a selection of mezcal and tequila. Aqua frescas will be offered seasonally. Everything will be made in-house, from handmade tortillas to fresh salsa.

Elements will include an open-air patio with comfortable seating and ambient lighting. The restaurant will be at 3011 Bledsoe St. in Fort Worth and expects to open in November.

“Fresh ingredients and fantastic service are what we’re built on. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up,” said Chef Miguel Mendoza, Maestro Tacos.

The taqueria will have expanded hours to accommodate late night dining and to-go orders will also be available. For additional information and the full menu, please visit maestrotacos.com or follow @maestrotacos on Instagram.