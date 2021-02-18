Tarrant Area Food Bank resumes food distribution

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) will be holding four distribution events in response to this week’s winter storms, beginning Feb. 18.

TAFB realizes the increased need communities are facing this week, due to the extreme weather, power outages and lack of food resources at several local grocery stores. All four events are open to the public and are intended for anyone who needs food assistance.

Information for the four distribution events is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 18: Emergency Food Box Distribution at TAFB’s Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Volunteers are not needed for this event, as the distribution will be fully run and operated by TAFB staff. SNAP assistance will be available on-site, as TAFB’s Community Resource Specialists will be available to answer questions about the SNAP application process and help to complete and submit applications.

Friday, Feb. 19: TAFB’s Weekly Mega Mobile Market at Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107. Distribution time is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20: Special Distribution Event at Herman Clark Stadium. Distribution time is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22: Special Distribution Event at Herman Clark Stadium. Distribution time is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

TAFB is seeking volunteers for the Herman Clark Stadium events to assist with registration, traffic control and food distribution.

Sign up to volunteer at: https://tafb.galaxydigital.com