Tarrant Area Food Bank going back to Globe Life Field

Tarrant Area Food Bank returns to Globe Life Field with second large scale food distribution

Tarrant Area Food Bank held its largest food distribution event to date, serving approximately 2,500 families, June 30 in the parking area of Globe Life Field.

The food banks will return to the same location Wednesday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 12:00 noon for a follow-up event.



The 136th Air National Guard deployed and assigned to the food bank by the Division of Emergency Management in support of the COVID-19 emergency response plan will staff the event and distribute food to families in need through a drive through model.



The distribution will take place at Globe Life Field- Prius Lot F, exit off of I-30 onto Copeland Road, located on the corner of East Copeland Road and AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

This event is designed to serve any and all residents of the Tarrant County community who are in need of food assistance, and anyone whose access to nutritious food has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome to receive food at this event.



Tarrant Area Food Bank continuously strives to provide access to nutritious food to as many people as possible across 13 counties in North Texas, according to the announcement.

In addition to the 25-pound emergency boxes that are provided to each family, Borden’s will be providing a gallon of milk.

– FWBP Staff