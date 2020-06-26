Tarrant Area Food Bank sets distribution for Arlington community

Tarrant Area Food Bank is planning its second large scale food distribution in Arlington on June 30 at Global Life Field.



This event is designed to serve any and all residents of the Arlington community who are in need of food assistance, and anyone whose access to nutritious food has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome to receive food at this event, the food bank said in an announcement.



A previous distribution event served more than 1,300 families.

The second emergency food box distribution is planned for the parking area surrounding Globe Life Field.



The 136th Air National Guard deployed and assigned to TAFB by the Division of Emergency Management in support of the COVID-19 emergency response plan will staff the event and distribute food to families in need through a drive through model.



The details:

Tuesday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Globe Life Field – Prius Lot F. Exit off of I-30 onto Copeland Road, located on the corner of East Copeland Road and AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

In addition to the 25-pound emergency boxes that are provided to each family, Albertsons/Tom Thumb will be providing bags of groceries at the event, and Borden’s will be providing a gallon of milk to each.

Tarrant Area Food Bank is committed to serving the Tarrant Area community in response to COVID-19. The goal is to spread the word about this event as far as possible to ensure that no family goes hungry, the organization said in a news release.

– FWBP Staff