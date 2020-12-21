Tarrant Area Food Bank to hold holiday distribution in 76104 Zip code

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), in collaboration with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, will be holding a holiday meal distribution on Monday, Dec. 21.

H-E-B has graciously donated individual Feast of Sharing meals to TAFB, 3,000 of which will be distributed at Monday’s event.

Each meal contains turkey breast, mashed potatoes and green beans. TAFB will be providing additional groceries to supplement the holiday meals. The goal for this event is to feed approximately 500 families.

While the distribution is open to the public, it is primarily meant to serve those in the 76104 zip code of Fort Worth who are in need of food assistance, the food bank said in a news release.This holiday distribution will be held Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. The address is 1063 E, Rosedale St., Fort Worth, TX 76104.