What to Know: Be careful what you wish for, it may bite back

DNA has made some big changes in our lives. In many of our lives, we now have some tangible link to our ancestors. In my case – and I doubt this is unique – we have found some family members we didn’t know we had related to some family issues that took place over a century ago. People don’t tend to tell about events that caused a lot of pain.

Recently, a longtime Fort Worth cold case was likely solved via DNA evidence along with some good police work.

Those are important events, but now we are literally digging up the past – a past that we had thought was paved over with concrete and solidly forgotten. And Wednesday, officials announced they had uncovered some of that evidence.

I’m talking about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, an event that took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when a white mob attacked Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, killing an estimated 300 mostly Black people and wounding 800 more, while robbing and burning businesses, homes and churches.

If you haven’t heard of it, don’t feel like you must have been sick that day in history class. It likely wasn’t mentioned. It hasn’t been until recently that people have been talking about it and the event has entered popular culture via HBO’s Watchmen series. LeBron James’ production company is producing a documentary series on the event.

After several attempts, at least 10 bodies were found Wednesday in an unmarked mass grave at a Tulsa cemetery where investigators are searching for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Oklahoma’s state archaeologist said.

“What we were finding was an indication that we were inside a large area … a large hole that had been excavated and into which several individuals had been placed and buried in that location. This constitutes a mass grave,” state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said.

Investigators found 10 wooden coffins containing what was initially presumed to be one person in each, Stackelbeck said. She said further examination of the coffins and remains, which have not been removed, was needed.

Combined with one set of remains found nearby on Tuesday, there have now been at least 11 bodies discovered, according to Stackelbeck.

Stackelbeck said it was too early to say definitely that the remains are victims of the massacre, even though they were found near an area known as the “Original 18,” where funeral home records indicate massacre victims were buried.

Eventually, they will likely use DNA technology to find relatives of those victims of the massacre, maybe family members who had no knowledge of the event. That’s what new technology can do.

We can take another new technology with an unforeseen impact. Drugmaker Purdue Pharma, the company behind the powerful prescription painkiller OxyContin that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead guilty to federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. OxyContin was certainly not invented to cause as much pain as it has.

But as science fiction writer Isaac Asimov has opined, it’s easy to predict the automobile, more difficult to predict the traffic jam.

DNA may bring us a lot of new information that may bring joy, but it’s likely to make us face the truth about ourselves as well. Knowledge can be a like a little kitten. It can lay in your lap and purr or it might dig its claws in.

Thursday is National Color Day. Do you know the perceived meaning of the various colors in the United States? Now you do:

Red: Excitement – Love – Strength

Yellow: Competence – Happiness

Green: Good Taste – Envy – Relaxation

Blue: Corporate – High Quality

Pink: Sophistication – Sincerity

Violet/Purple: Authority – Power

Brown: Ruggedness

Black: Grief – Fear

White: Happiness – Purity.

Thursday Oct. 22 is also National Make A Dog’s Day, providing an opportunity to give all dogs the best day of their lives. Since I’ve started working at home, I’m not sure that’s possible.

Here’s a dog joke for the World Series:

A man walks into a bar with his dog.

“This is a talking dog. If this dog can answer my questions, who will buy me a drink?” he asks.

“You can have two if the dog talks,” says the bartender.

The man turns to his dog. “What goes on the top of a house?”

Dog: “Roof!”

Man: “What does tree bark feel like?”

Dog: “Rough!”

Man: “Who is the greatest baseball player ever?”

Dog: “Ruth!”

The bartender is clearly annoyed and throws them out of the bar.

After the man and the dog are thrown out, the dog looks sadly at his owner. “Should I have said DiMaggio?”