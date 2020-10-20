Texan by Nature Unveils the 2020 Texan by Nature 20

Companies Across the State of Texas Recognized in the TxN 20 for Their Leadership in Conservation & Sustainability Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation non-profit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, announced the honorees of the 2nd annual Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20) Oct. 20 – an official ranking of companies with Texas operations that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.

The TxN 20 recognizes the best and most innovative work in conservation coming from Texas-based business and operations, a new release said.

As part of the TxN 20, Texan by Nature honors companies across 12 industries in the Lone Star State whose ingenuity are forging new, beneficial paths in conservation.

With 168 million acres of land paired with global leadership across multiple industries, Texas is fortunate to have industry leaders who see the value in partnering with conservation initiatives and developing innovative, sustainable methods and processes within their business.

“At Texan by Nature, we accelerate conservation efforts that are beneficial to our natural resources, health, and economic prosperity,” said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. “It is an honor to showcase and celebrate conservation led by Texas-based businesses that pairs our wealth of natural and business resources.”

A catalyst for thought leadership, innovative partnerships, and community-led solutions, Texan by Nature has been working with the Texas business community to implement Texas-led conservation practices, partnerships, and resources, the news release said.

The TxN 20 provides not only recognition to honorees, but a catalogue of best practices and metrics to industry peers.

“Congratulations to this year’s TxN 20. These companies are leaders in their industry and they are innovators in conservation. I am thrilled to recognize their efforts, and I encourage other companies to follow their example. Together, we can keep Texas thriving for the next generation,” said former First Lady and Texan by Nature founder, Laura Bush.

The TxN 20 honorees were selected based upon a stated dedication to conservation, demonstrated commitment to conservation via investment and volunteerism, measurement and reporting of spending and impact on conservation efforts, and employee engagement. Honorees were identified through submissions as well as researched via publicly available information on conservation and sustainability efforts. A cross-industry selection committee made the final selection of honorees.

Texan by Nature partner and 2020 honoree Marathon Petroleum Corporation was selected based on community investment, water conservation practices, employee volunteerism, habitat restoration, landfill diversion, and energy reduction measures.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our work in conservation and sustainability,” said Karen Beadle, Marathon Vice President of Environment, Social & Governance and Stakeholder Engagement.

“Core to our sustainability commitment is concrete action that empowers people, contributes to progress in our communities, and conserves the natural resources we all share. We’re grateful for the partnership with Texan by Nature and for their work in highlighting innovators who are elevating sustainability throughout Texas,” Beadle said in the announcement.

North Texas 2020 TxN 20 honorees include:

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Farmer Brothers

Harvest Seasonal Kitchen

North Texas Municipal Water District

Stantec

Texas Health Resources

Vistra

Also recognized:

American Campus Communities

CEMEX

Cirrus Logic

Citi

City of San Antonio Office of Sustainability

Dell Technologies

H-E-B

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Overland Partners Architects + Urban Design

Plateau Land & Wildlife Management and Braun & Gresham PLLC

Sanderson Farms Inc.

Sysco

Target

Texan by Nature offers select programs to help engage Texans in stewardship of the state’s rich land and diverse communities including the Conservation Wrangler Program, TxN Certification, the Conservation Wrangler Summit and the TxN 20, the organization said.

For more information on TxN partnerships and programs, or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.TxN20.org

Texan by Nature (TxN) partners deeply with conservation groups and business, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. Their projects and programs (TxN Conservation Wrangler, TxN Certification, Symposia Series, and TxN 20) have impacted 7 million plus people, 19.5 million acres, and all of Texas’ 254 counties over the last two years, the news release said.

www.texanbynature.org