Texas Ballet Theater brings dance to the drive-in for special event

Texas Ballet Theater will host Fright Night, a Dracula-themed, socially-distant community event, Thursday, Oct. 22 at Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth.

Guests will enjoy a filmed montage of highlights from TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.’s Dracula ballet, followed by the presentation of the 1992 film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The drive-in format allows guests to experience both a TBT ballet and one of the company’s special events at a distance, from the comfort of their own cars. The event will be the first since March for the nonprofit ballet company, following a list of spring performances and events canceled by COVID-19, the ballet said in a news release.

Tickets are $60 per car and sponsor levels range from $500 to $50,000. Sponsors will receive a variety of perks, from a personal car attendant to reserved and premium parking. Autobahn Motorcar Group is the presenting sponsor.

Masks or face coverings are required for all who exit their cars.

For tickets and more information about Fright Night, visit https://texasballettheater.org/special-events