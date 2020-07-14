Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame hires museum director

Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame Board of Directors has appointed Andrea Ruby as museum director.



The Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 by Bobby and Susan Kerr of Hico to pay homage to the horsemen and women in Texas who have excelled in and out of the arena. In 2001, Holt and Jo Hickman moved the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame to the Fort Worth Stockyards to compliment the world class exhibits already located in Barn A.



The board said in the announcement that it had searched for someone educated about Western culture and lifestyle and found that in Ruby, a lifelong resident of Tarrant County and the granddaughter of Bob Wills, the “King of Western Swing.”



“As the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame’s proud past now readies to meet a new vision, I am beyond excited for this opportunity. I am eager to engage old and new supporters to invest in the process and excited to dive into this journey as we focus on making visitor experiences even more engaging, educational, and entertaining,” Ruby said in the news release of her appointment.



“The world needs to see, hear, and experience western lifestyle and heritage, and there is no better place to do that than the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. With this hire, we are set to blaze a new trail while honoring the heritage and the mission of [the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame],” said Brenda Kostoryhz, the president of the board.

www.tchof.com

– FWBP Staff