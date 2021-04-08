Texas Lyceum partners with TCU on executive leadership development program

The Texas Lyceum and the TCU Neeley School of Business have developed a unique partnership to launch a customized executive leadership program for Lyceum Directors rising professionals looking to elevate their personal leadership skills.

The program will be facilitated by experienced TCU faculty who have practical, real world experience, and are leading research on the latest leadership theories and trends, the university said in an announcement.

TCU and The Lyceum have designed a detailed program to complement the Lyceum’s 40-year history of leadership while supporting its Directors with thoughtful instruction in areas such as Reimagining Leadership, Engaging Across Differences, and Influence and Leading Change.

“The Texas Lyceum consistently seeks opportunities to provide our directors outlets to grow their personal and professional skillsets to build a stronger future for all Texans,” said Texas Lyceum President Castlen Kennedy. “We’re proud to partner with TCU and the Neeley School of Business to create an exciting, engaging and empowering program that enhances the value proposition of Lyceum directorship.”

Course content will be customized to align with the Lyceum’s efforts to identify and develop the next generation of top leadership in the state to solve problems facing Texas. The courses will be delivered in short format (two to three hours in duration), and will be offered three times throughout the calendar year before the Lyceum’s April, September and November conferences.

“We’re excited to partner with the Texas Lyceum on this innovative executive leadership program. Our collaboration represents a wonderful opportunity for TCU to support the Lyceum’s important mission,” said TCU Neeley Executive Education Executive Director Jim Roach.

“Together, we’ve developed a multi-year, leading-edge development program that will provide key insights, skills and strategies to leaders from across our state, in a range of industries, as they lead efforts to respond to the important challenges ahead. We value this opportunity to directly impact the leadership of organizations within our state,” Roach said.

