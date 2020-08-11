97.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Virtual Viewpoints: Celebrating Black Philanthropy

By FWBP Staff
Texas Women’s Foundation invites the community to its Virtual Viewpoints: Celebrating Black Philanthropy program on Thursday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. This informative program is free, but registration is required, the foundation said in a news release.
The event features a discussion about the existing impact and potential of Black philanthropy, particularly with respect to Black philanthropy’s role in advancing economic and racial justice, with a focus on current trends (such as giving societies/circles) and opportunities to get involved.
Panelists include:
Christa Brown-Sanford and Lisa Montgomery, members of The Village Giving Circle, LLC at Texas Women’s Foundation; and Halima Leak Francis, Ph.D. and Cathryn McClellan Kelly, members of HERitage Giving Fund at Texas Women’s Foundation. 
The moderator is Hattie Hill of the T.D. Jakes Foundation.  
Texas Women’s Foundation supports and hosts four circles, including these two African-American giving circles. Since 2016, the four giving circles hosted by Texas Women’s Foundation have awarded more than $500,000 to North Texas nonprofits.
For more information or to register for the webinar, visit https://www.txwf.org/events/viewpoints
Here is the direct link to register for the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qHsaelkSSRCygIcjxc7FIw
To learn more about giving circles at Texas Women’s Foundation:
https://www.txwf.org/ways-to-give/#giving-circles
