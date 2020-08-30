The Biscuit Bar opens in Mule Alley

Biscuit Bar Mule Alley photo by Robert Francis

The Biscuit Bar celebrated its opening at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards’ Mule Alley with the music-filled event “Biscuits & Jams” on Friday and Saturday.

The Biscuit Bar officially opened its doors in Cowtown on Aug. 26, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Foodies throughout DFW have come to love the scratch-made biscuits crowned with a variety of sweet and savory toppings available at The Biscuit Bar. Since opening the first location in 2018 in Plano, the concept has expanded to 5 locations within the metroplex including Plano, SMU, Deep Ellum, Arlington and now Fort Worth.

Biscuit Bar in refurbished Mule Alley photo by Robert Francis

