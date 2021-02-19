Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth commemorates 10-Year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami.

The Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth has announced a special three-program series commemorating the 10th Anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. The earthquake and tsunami claimed nearly 20,000 lives, destroyed 200,000 houses, and forced the evacuation of 400,000 people.

The programs, presented online and free of charge on dates in February and March, honor the resilience of survivors, and demonstrate both the resolve of the people in Tohoku, and how the region has recovered since 2011.

The Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth first came to the region’s aid in 2011 by raising more than $187,000 for relief, which supported the Mori no sato nursing home in Sendai, Japan. The metropolises of Dallas and Sendai, which was greatly devastated by the earthquake and tsunami, have also been International Friendship Cities since 1997.

This series is presented by the Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth with support from the Consulate-General of Japan in Houston.

“The 3/11 Resilience Series clearly demonstrates the overcoming spirit of the Japanese people and the resilience they have shown both during the catastrophe and in the decade since,” said JASDFW Executive Director Paul Pass. “The Japan-America Society of Dallas Fort Worth is truly honored to share this inspirational series with our members and all those who would benefit from these stories of hope and overcoming tremendous obstacles such as the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.”

The 3/11 Resilience 3-Program Series includes:

A Mission of Kataribe – The Memory of the Earthquake Should Not Be Forgotten Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Central (Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Japan) More information: https://jasdfw.org/event/a_mission_of_kataribe/

Direct link to register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cYuPOcbdQEOdmuDFjao9bg

The program features a special conversation with Seietsu Sato, a survivor of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. During the tragedy, he was an assistant fire chief of Kesennuma (気仙沼市) in Miyagi Prefecture.

He lost his wife due to the disasters that occurred on March 11, 2011, when he was directing teams of firefighters to put out massive blazes taking over the city.

He will talk about his mission as a kataribe – storyteller in Japanese – and “Saving Lives” with his message about the value of human life.

Voices in the Wind (風の電話) Film Screening Through Sunday, Feb. 28.

In her search for answers after the devastating 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, 17-year-old Haru sets out on a long journey across Japan to the town where the disaster swept away her brother and parents.

The road trip takes the young woman, who is still haunted by the death of loved ones, from Hiroshima to Tokyo to Fukushima and eventually, all the way to Ōtsuchi in Iwate Prefecture, where her family home once stood. On the way she encounters fascinating people, heart-breaking and heart-warming stories, and tales of lives saved and lives lost. She eventually finds a beautiful garden, where a mysterious telephone box provides an unimaginable gift to those who step inside.

This film is in Japanese with English subtitles. You will have 48 hours to watch the film once you unlock your Eventive account. The screening is limited to 600 total views and only available for users with a U.S. IP address.

Register for the free film screening at https://jasdfw.org/event/voice_in_the_wind/

A Resurgent Region- Tohoku’s Recovery Since 2011 Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. CST The 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami devastated large areas of the Pacific coastal areas in Japan’s Tohoku region, resulting in thousands of deaths, the displacement of entire communities, and a lasting memory in the history of northeast Japan.

However, Japanese society and its people are also remarkable in their ability to rebound, rebuild, and recover. Please join for this special conversation with representatives from Fukushima, Iwate, and Miyagi Prefectures on the progress made in Tohoku since 2011.

The discussion will include reconstructing physical infrastructure, attracting economic activity to the region, debunking myths about disaster-afflicted areas, providing social services for those still in need, and ensuring a prosperous future for Tohoku through community building and grassroots organizations.

This program will include a special recorded video message from The Honorable Kazuko Kori, Mayor of Sendai, Japan.

Speakers: Kazunori Ishii, Director of Strategic Management and International Affairs, Kamaishi City; Hiroyuki Karahashi, president, Homare Sake Brewery Company; Junko Tsuda, Executive Director, U.S.-Japan Council (Japan); and Paul Pass (moderator) – Executive Director, Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Register for this free online presentation at: https://jasdfw.org/event/a_resurgent_region/

For more information about the 3/11 Resilience Series and sign up for the programs, learn more about the Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth, and see upcoming JASDFW events and programs, please visit https://jasdfw.org