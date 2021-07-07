The Kimbell’s Museum Shop sale is underway

The Kimbell Art Museum’s Shop Sale is underway through July 25 in the Kahn and Piano Pavilion Shops.

Complementing the European, Asian, African and Ancient American masterpieces in the Kimbell’s permanent collection, the Museum Shops are home to a wide array of unique gifts including jewelry, books and handcrafted objects.

During the sale, Kimbell members enjoy 20% off non-discounted merchandise. Select merchandise is 30%–75% off.

PIANO PAVILION SHOP

In honor of the special exhibition Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society, the Museum Shop in the Renzo Piano Pavilion features homeware, accessories and gifts inspired by the Asian art of the Rockefeller Collection. Visitors can expect to see Japanese teapots, dragon-adorned bowls and Chinese blue-and-white homeware, among other pieces.

EXHIBITION CATALOGUE

Buddha and Shiva, Lotus and Dragon: Masterworks from the Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society

In this beautifully illustrated volume, written by Adriana Proser, formerly Asia Society Museum’s John H. Foster Senior Curator of Traditional Asian Art and now the Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Quincy Scott Curator of Asian Art at the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, stunning artworks from across the continent testify to the diversity and ingenuity of Asian artistic cultures and art’s capacity to encourage cross-cultural exchange. Buddha and Shiva, Lotus and Dragon is available at the Museum Shop and online.

