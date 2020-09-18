73.5 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 18, 2020
Culture The Kimbell is serving food again
CultureEntertainmentFood

The Kimbell is serving food again

By FWBP Staff
Kimbell Cafe

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Kimbell is serving again.

Formerly called the Kimbell Buffet, the beloved Kimbell Café is once again serving patrons delicious fare in the beautiful setting of the Louis I. Kahn Building at the Kimbell Art Museum.

Visitors can expect to see the same classics offered in the past for lunch, with the addition of new recipes for soups, quiches and salads prepared by Executive Chef Peter Kreidler. Deviating from buffet-style for the foreseeable future, the café offers guests with a box lunch with two different size offerings. Choices include a weekly rotating selection of soups, a half sandwich, chicken salad or a slice of quiche, priced at $12.50 for a one-item box and $14 for a two-item box. Both box-lunch options will also include a green salad, fruit cup, beverage and cookie.

Sack lunches, beverages and desserts will be available from 2–4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Sack lunches will contain a choice of either a sandwich or a scoop of chicken salad or pimento cheese with crackers for $12. All sack lunches will also include a bag of chips, fruit cup, bottled water and cookie.

For the safety of all visitors, tables are appropriately spaced and sanitized after every use. Larger tables have limited seating capacity, and the courtyard is open to all who prefer to dine outside.

Kimbell Café hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. for lunch and 2–4 p.m. for sack lunches, beverages and desserts, and Fridays and Sundays, noon–2 p.m. for lunch and 2–4 p.m. for sack lunches, beverages and desserts. The museum is closed Mondays. Friday dinner service is suspended until further notice.

The Renzo Piano Pavilion, including the Piano Café, remains temporarily closed.

