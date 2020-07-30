The LOT Downtown debuts “The LOT to Love Streaming Series”

The LOT Downtown, the outdoor gathering space for live entertainment, performing arts and community events in Mansfield, debuted its first online show, “The LOT to Love Streaming Series” July 30.



Every Thursday through Aug. 27 at 8 p.m., viewers on the venue’s Facebook and Instagram can enjoy music, entertainment, and features on local Mansfield businesses working to keep #MansfieldStrong.



Each week The LOT Downtown will announce the next episode’s featured performers and other special guests for the upcoming Thursday show. The first show featured Brad Russell of the Brad Russell Band from Dirty Job Brewing.

“Through this online show we’re able to share what makes Mansfield an amazing place to live, work and play and give our music community a format to perform for the public,” said Kat Orsak, Executive Director at The LOT Downtown.

Normally Fridays and Saturdays during the summer months, The LOT Downtown is bustling with free live music concerts, movies, and family fun festivals at its 2.5 acre location in historic downtown Mansfield.



However, with large public events currently on pause, the nonprofit has created a way to continue its mission of entertaining the public while also providing other businesses and partners in the community a platform to showcase their new services and updates during this special time, the organization said in a news release.

In efforts to continue providing entertainment for the community, The LOT Downtown, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, is inviting donations throughout the show and through its recently launched, limited-edition T-shirt campaign fundraiser.



Viewers can make their orders and donations on its website at www.TheLOTDowntown.com

Partners for the 2020 season of The LOT Downtown include Accent Podiatry Associates, Baylor, Scott & White Orthopedic Hospital at Arlington, Bloomfield Homes, Brazos Chamber Orchestra, City of Mansfield, Joe Jenkins Farmers Insurance, Mansfield Commission for the Arts, Mouser Electronics, National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, The Garage in Mansfield, Trusted Medical Centers, and WR Roofing.

– FWBP Staff