Culture The Modern announces Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern
By FWBP Staff
First Fridays at the Modern.jpg

FWBP Staff
As an onsite program, Tuesday Evenings at the Modern is on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern is a unique and relevant online alternative, the museum said in a news release.
Each presenter has been invited by a past Tuesday Evenings at the Modern participant to give a presentation on a topic of their choice.

The talks offer an array of perspectives in a moment when people are anxious to connect, share knowledge, and learn from each other as we strive to improve and expand our understanding of ourselves and the world through the arts, the museum said.
The Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern format will allow for a live experience, with questions and discussion following each 30-minute presentation. Free registration will be available one week in advance at www.themodern.org/programs/lectures
A recording will be available two weeks after the presentation on the Modern’s Youtube Channel or at www.themodern.org/podcasts

The schedule:
Sept: 29
Toni Sadurní Viñas, Director and Partner of Galerie Nordenhake in Mexico City, invited by artist Stanley Whitney
Oct. 6
Artist Kandis Williams, founder and editor at large of Cassandra Press, invited by artist and director of Art Resources Transfer Alejandro Cesarco
 Oct. 13
Artists Mendi + Keith Obadike, invited by artist lauren woods
 Oct. 20
Poet Nikky Finney, invited by artist Annette Lawrence
 Oct. 27
Artist Kahlil Irving, invited by artist Glenn Ligon

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
3200 Darnell Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Telephone 817.738.9215
Toll-Free 1.866.824.5566
www.themodern.org

Admission Prices
$16: General (age 18 and above); $12: Seniors (age 60+), Active/Retired Military Personnel and First Responders with ID; $10: Students with ID; Free: Under 18 years old.
Free for Modern members; Free for school groups with advance reservations
Free every Friday and half price every Sunday
Admission includes:
Permanent collection exhibitions
All special and traveling exhibitions
Scheduled tours and gallery programs

Museum Gallery Hours
Closed Mondays
Tue-Sun 10 am-5 pm
Fri 10 am-8 pm

The Museum is closed Mondays and holidays, including New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas.

