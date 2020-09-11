The Modern announces Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern

As an onsite program, Tuesday Evenings at the Modern is on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern is a unique and relevant online alternative, the museum said in a news release.

Each presenter has been invited by a past Tuesday Evenings at the Modern participant to give a presentation on a topic of their choice.

The talks offer an array of perspectives in a moment when people are anxious to connect, share knowledge, and learn from each other as we strive to improve and expand our understanding of ourselves and the world through the arts, the museum said.

The Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern format will allow for a live experience, with questions and discussion following each 30-minute presentation. Free registration will be available one week in advance at www.themodern.org/programs/lectures

A recording will be available two weeks after the presentation on the Modern’s Youtube Channel or at www.themodern.org/podcasts

The schedule:

Sept: 29

Toni Sadurní Viñas, Director and Partner of Galerie Nordenhake in Mexico City, invited by artist Stanley Whitney

Oct. 6

Artist Kandis Williams, founder and editor at large of Cassandra Press, invited by artist and director of Art Resources Transfer Alejandro Cesarco

Oct. 13

Artists Mendi + Keith Obadike, invited by artist lauren woods

Oct. 20

Poet Nikky Finney, invited by artist Annette Lawrence

Oct. 27

Artist Kahlil Irving, invited by artist Glenn Ligon

