Tuesday, October 20, 2020
This election bites, but it is tasty
This election bites, but it is tasty

By FWBP Staff
Photo by Raynor Brumfield: THE BIDEN BURGER VS. THE Mc.DONALD Biden vs. The McDonald courtesy

FWBP Staff
Rodeo Goat Ice House is getting political. The restaurant has launched the Burger Battle of the Century on Tuesday, October 20 with the election-themed BIDEN BURGER vs. THE Mc.DONALDThe campaign runs through election day on November 3.

A Delaware Surf & Turf, The Biden Burger served with blue crab cake, beef tenderloin patty, arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, Joe’s crabby sauce and lemon-almond aioli takes on The McDonald, two all-beef patties, Russian sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles & onions on a sesame seed bun ($14 each).

Each burger ordered is a vote with the most popular selection moving on to the next round of burger battles.

Every Rodeo Goat continues to offer safely distanced dine-in and patio service, no contact curbside service and delivery options via UberEats and Door Dash. Adult beverages are also available to go. Each Rodeo Goat offers a great selection of Texas craft beer as well as craft cocktails.

For additional information, menus, restaurant locations in Fort WorthDallasPlanoHoustonRockwallCypress Waters and current hours of operation go to www.RodeoGoat.com

