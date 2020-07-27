81 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, July 26, 2020
CultureLife

Today in History

By AP News
Photo by Ioannis Ritos from Pexels

Other News

Culture

Today in History

AP News -
By The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in...
Read more
Commerical

Near Southside has a new hotel checking in

Robert Francis -
Hotel Revel 1212 Hurley Ave. Fort Worth 76104 (817) 928-3688
Read more
Health Care

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

AP News -
MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted...
Read more
Government

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday assailed Republican "disarray" over a new...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By The Associated Press
Today in History
Today is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:


On July 27, 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.
On this date:
In 1794, French revolutionary leader Maximilien Robespierre was overthrown and placed under arrest; he was executed the following day.
In 1866, Cyrus W. Field finished laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe (a previous cable in 1858 burned out after only a few weeks’ use).
In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.
In 1919, race-related rioting erupted in Chicago; the violence, which claimed the lives of 23 Blacks and 15 whites, lasted until Aug. 3.


In 1946, American author, poet and publisher Gertrude Stein, 72, died in Neuilly-sur-Seine (NU’-yee-suhr-sehn), France.
In 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.


In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day Black militant H. Rap Brown told a press conference in Washington that violence was “as American as cherry pie.”


In 1976, Air Force veteran Ray Brennan became the first person to die of so-called “Legionnaire’s Disease” following an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.
In 1980, on day 267 of the Iranian hostage crisis, the deposed Shah of Iran died at a military hospital outside Cairo, Egypt, at age 60.
In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)
In 2003, comedian Bob Hope died in Toluca Lake, Calif. at age 100. Lance Armstrong won a record-tying fifth straight title in the Tour de France. (However, Amstrong was stripped of all seven of his Tour de France titles in 2012 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.)
Ten years ago: BP announced that its much-criticized chief executive, Tony Hayward, would be replaced by Robert Dudley as the company reported a record quarterly loss and set aside $32.2 billion to cover the costs of the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Canadian character actor Maury Chaykin died in Toronto on his 61st birthday.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, during a visit to Ethiopia, unleashed a blistering and belittling rebuke of Republican White House hopefuls, calling their attack on his landmark nuclear deal with Iran “ridiculous if it weren’t so sad.” The Boy Scouts of America ended its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion for religious reasons.
One year ago: President Donald Trump described the Baltimore-area congressional district represented by one of his chief Democratic critics, Elijah Cummings, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Russian police cracked down fiercely on demonstrators in central Moscow, beating some and arresting more than 1,000 who were protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates on the ballot for Moscow city council. A balcony inside a nightclub in South Korea collapsed, killing two people and injuring 16 others, including American and other athletes at the world swimming championships. The Boston Red Sox announced that former star David Ortiz had been released from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’d had surgery after being shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic.
Today’s Birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 98. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 81. Actor John Pleshette is 78. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 73. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 72. Singer Maureen McGovern is 71. Actress Janet Eilber is 69. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 69. Actress Roxanne Hart is 66. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 64. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 64. Comedian Bill Engvall is 63. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 58. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 53. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 53. Actor Julian McMahon is 52. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (NIH’-koh-lye KAH’-stur WAHL’-dah) is 50. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 48. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 47. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 46. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 45. Actor Seamus Dever is 44. Actress Martha Madison is 43. Actor Jonathan Rhys (rees) Meyers is 43. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 37. Actor Blair Redford is 37. Actress Taylor Schilling is 36. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 36. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 30. Golfer Jordan Spieth (speeth) is 27. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 13.

Previous articleNear Southside has a new hotel checking in
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming

AP News -
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn says the man who found his hidden treasure last month...
Read more
Culture

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE and JOHN LEICESTER Associated PressPARIS (AP) — Olivia de Havilland, the doe-eyed actress beloved to millions as the sainted...
Read more
Culture

Music Review: Taylor Swift’s new album is strikingly heroic

AP News -
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music WriterTaylor Swift, "folklore" (Republic Records)In the years since Taylor Swift released her killer pop album "1989" in...
Read more
Culture

Today in History: Benjamin Franklin played Post Office

AP News -
Today in HistoryBy The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, July 26, the 208th day of 2020. There...
Read more
Culture

Sinclair pulls show where Fauci conspiracy theory is aired

AP News -
Sinclair pulls show where Fauci conspiracy theory is airedBy DAVID BAUDER AP Media WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group said...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX