60 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 19, 2020
Culture Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN
CultureLife

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

By AP News
gray crt tv turned on in a dark room
Photo by Fran Jacquier on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Black officers break from unions over Trump endorsements

AP News -
By CLAUDIA LAUER Associated PressPHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police unions nationwide have largely supported President Donald Trump's reelection, amid mass demonstrations over police...
Read more
Government

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trump's policy,...
Read more
Government

Gov. Greg Abbott picks Rebeca Huddle for Texas Supreme Court vacancy

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune Oct. 15, 2020 "Gov. Greg Abbott picks Rebeca...
Read more
Government

Canada police say who killed 9-year-old girl 36 years ago

AP News -
By ROB GILLIES Associated PressTORONTO (AP) — Canadian police announced Thursday that they have identified the person who killed a 9-year-old girl...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.”

Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter.” It declined further comment. A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

The 60-year-old Toobin has been a New Yorker writer for more than 20 years and joined CNN in 2002. He is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August. His other works include “The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson” and “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court.”

AP Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the New Yorker suspended Jeffrey Toobin and he is stepping away from his CNN role for a “personal matter.”

Previous articleHerman says no mandate for Texas players over school song
Next articleJeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

Latest News

Culture

Face masks to bobbleheads: All things RBG available in gifts

AP News -
By LEANNE ITALIE Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone but far from forgotten.With the death of the Supreme...
Read more
Culture

A progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown

FWBP Staff -
With the cancelation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, event leadership instead shines a spotlight on local restaurants and watering holes, encouraging patrons to support...
Read more
Culture

Fort Worth firm among winners of BBB Torch Awards

FWBP Staff -
BBB Serving the Heart of Texas 2020 Torch Awards winnersBetter Business Bureau Serving the Heart of Texas has announced the winners for...
Read more
Culture

TX Whiskey releases Sherry, Tawny Port products

FWBP Staff -
The makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon on Oct. 19 announced the launch of two new products—TX Straight Bourbon...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: No mask, no go

Robert Francis -
I witnessed my first person get denied entrance to a restaurant over a refusal to wear a mask. It...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101