Trump store opens in Watauga

Mary Talley of Talley Amusements Inc. has opened what she says in the only Trump store in the Metroplex at 6500 Denton Highway in Watauga.

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller was present at the Sept. 26 grand opening

“My profession before COVID was outdoor entertainment,” she said in an email to the Business Press.

Talley Amusements is a five generational amusement carnival midway provider for the Fort Worth Stock Show since 2003 and many more events throughout the state.

“My partner and I own Texas Star Ferris wheel at Fair Park Dallas. I am also personally involved in the ownership of the five-mile train ride in Fort Worth at Trinity park across from the Fort Worth Zoo,” she said.

COVID-19 shut her operations down completely on March 9.

“Not being able to operate our beautiful carnival, iconic Ferris wheel and train ride has devastated us financially,” she said.

So she sheltered in place until Texas started reopening.

“Being that every fair on our schedule had been canceled, we decided to sell Trump merchandise in pop-up tents throughout the DFW area, but being a bit tired of moving around, we decided to open our brick and mortar store in Watauga. We truly are the one and only Trump Store anywhere in DFW,” Talley said.

-0-0-0-