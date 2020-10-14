91 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
- Advertisements -
Culture Trump store opens in Watauga
CultureLife

Trump store opens in Watauga

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Culture

Texas Ballet Theater brings dance to the drive-in for special event

FWBP Staff -
Texas Ballet Theater will host Fright Night, a Dracula-themed, socially-distant community event, Thursday, Oct. 22 at Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth.
Read more
Culture

Trump store opens in Watauga

FWBP Staff -
Mary Talley of Talley Amusements Inc. has opened what she says in the only Trump store in the Metroplex at 6500 Denton...
Read more
Government

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Over and over, Amy Coney Barrett...
Read more
News

Stocks fall on Wall Street as hopes fade for stimulus deal

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers Stocks gave up early gains and closed...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Mary Talley of Talley Amusements Inc. has opened what she says in the only Trump store in the Metroplex at 6500 Denton Highway in Watauga.

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller was present at the Sept. 26 grand opening

“My profession before COVID was outdoor entertainment,” she said in an email to the Business Press.

Talley Amusements is a five generational amusement carnival midway provider for the Fort Worth Stock Show since 2003 and many more events throughout the state.

“My partner and I own Texas Star Ferris wheel at Fair Park Dallas. I am also personally involved in the ownership of the five-mile train ride in Fort Worth at Trinity park across from the Fort Worth Zoo,” she said.

COVID-19 shut her operations down completely on March 9.

“Not being able to operate our beautiful carnival, iconic Ferris wheel and train ride has devastated us financially,” she said.

So she sheltered in place until Texas started reopening.

“Being that every fair on our schedule had been canceled, we decided to sell Trump merchandise in pop-up tents throughout the DFW area, but being a bit tired of moving around, we decided to open our brick and mortar store in Watauga.  We truly are the one and only Trump Store anywhere in DFW,” Talley said.

-0-0-0-

Previous articleBarrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing
Next articleTexas Ballet Theater brings dance to the drive-in for special event
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Culture

Texas Ballet Theater brings dance to the drive-in for special event

FWBP Staff -
Texas Ballet Theater will host Fright Night, a Dracula-themed, socially-distant community event, Thursday, Oct. 22 at Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth.
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Katy, bar the door

Robert Francis -
The bars can open Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Tarrant County. That’s the word from County Judge Glen Whitley, announced on Monday. But...
Read more
Culture

New Jack Daniel’s master distiller keeps up family tradition

AP News -
By BRUCE SCHREINER Associated PressIn a business where family tradition tends to matter, Chris Fletcher stepped up Wednesday to follow in his...
Read more
Culture

2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for improving auctions

AP News -
By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press STOCKHOLM (AP) — Auctions are everywhere in today's economy....
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Bad news, good news and cancel culture

Robert Francis -
For combination Dallas Cowboy/TCU football fans Sunday was the ultimate good news/bad news scenario. The bad news was that Cowboys QB and...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101