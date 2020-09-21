Two new restaurants coming to Crockett Row

Two new restaurants offering international cuisine, as well as two new health, beauty and wellness service offerings, have opened or are opening soon at Crockett Row at West 7th. Among the openings are Taco Paseo, a Tex-Mex restaurant, in Crockett Hall and Japanese-cuisine focused The Blue Fish at 2932 Crockett St.

As the state moves toward allowing restaurants to open to 75% capacity, several Crockett Row flagship restaurants and entertainment venues have reopened after the initial lockdown and have announced their social distancing protocols.

Taco Paseo

Here’s some more information about the new openings:

Taco Paseo (opened September 2020 at 3000 Crockett Street) – An expansion of the newly reimagined Crockett Hall serving Tex-Mex specialties and authentic Mexican tacos, including beef, pork, chicken, fish, shrimp, veggie and breakfast options, as well as Mexican beers and fresh margaritas – www.TacoPaseo.com

(opening fall 2020 at 2932 Crockett Street) – Award-winning Japanese cuisine serving premium selections of sushi and sashimi, as well as Asian-inspired hot dishes – www.thebluefishsushi.com

(opening fall 2020 at 2831 West 7th Street) – Known for its signature Brazilian Bikini Wax, The Pretty Kitty will offer full-service waxing and cater to Fort Worth's active, stylish, woman on-the-go – www.prettykittywax.com

(opening fall 2020 at 2937 West 7th Street) – Health spa offering energizing and youth-restoring services such as hormone replacement, nutrition and supplement therapy, IV therapy, and medical weight loss – www.formulawellnesscenter.com

In addition, here are some changes taking place in the development, along with some new social distancing protocols.

The Blue Fish

Crockett Hall – The former Food Hall at Crockett Row – now named “Crockett Hall” – has reopened with 11 new eateries, new operators and management, lower price points, and a fresh new look, with fluid indoor-outdoor spaces that allow for social distancing and a contactless experience. The new Crockett Hall has a total of 15 food and beverage options – offering everything from poke, burgers, barbeque, pizza, pasta, pot pies, tacos, salads, sandwiches, craft coffee, cocktails, and even a neighborhood mini-market.

West 7th Movie Tavern – Fort Worth’s favorite movie tavern has reopened after being temporarily closed for more than six months. Movie buffs are welcome to return to enjoy the big screens, dynamic sound, and gourmet eats and cocktails in a safe, comfortable setting. Updated health and safety measures include limited occupancy and what the theatre bills as its “S-T-A-R” treatment for guests: Social Distancing, Thorough Cleaning and Sanitizing, App/Website Ordering Available for Low Contact, and Respect for All Guests and Associates.

Social House – Casual restaurant-bar with an award-winning scratch kitchen and 100 beers on tap, brunch on weekends, and 28 televisions

MASH’D – World-class food and neighborhood comfort, with an array of craft cocktails, many made from the Moonshine that inspired its name

Concrete Cowboy – 8,000-square-foot nightspot that’s part honky-tonk, part sports bar, offering drinks, dinner, lunch and brunch

Fireside Pies – “Crockett Row original” featuring wood-fired pizza, hand-made pasta, fresh salads, craft cocktails, and a commitment to well-sourced ingredients and exceptional service

Toasted – Eatery and bar featuring fresh, all-natural ingredients to create a variety of gourmet toasts, specialty sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts, as well as locally roasted coffees, teas, beer, wine and cocktails

Cinnaholic — Locally owned and operated bakery specializing in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls and homemade cookie dough, brownies, and cookies, all of which 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free

Voicebox Karaoke – Private party suites with karaoke, food, drinks, and personal service

“As the economy finds its way back from the lockdowns, this momentum couldn’t come at a more welcome time,” said Monica Bermea, marketing director for Vestar. “Crockett Row at West 7th has always been a development with so much energy, appeal and fun, so the lockdowns and capacity restrictions definitely took a toll on us. Needless to say, this late summer wave of openings, reopenings and new leases is giving us a much-needed adrenaline boost, and we are THRILLED to welcome Taco Paseo, The Blue Fish, The Pretty Kitty, and Formula Wellness to our vibrant Crockett Row community.”



Parking at Crockett Row is free, with both street parking (free for two hours) and covered garage parking (free with validation) available.