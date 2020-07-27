TX Whiskey adds new product line, releases rye whiskey

Rye is known as a hearty crop, so it makes sense that Texas would make a hearty rye whiskey.

The makers of TX Whiskey and TX Bourbon on July 27 announced the launch of The TX Experimental Series, a new line of experimental products. The first product will be TX Experimental Rye.

Each batch of TX Experimental Rye carries a very unique grain bill for rye whiskey at 100% rye based; 85% rye and 15% malted rye. The minimum requirement for rye whiskey is usually 51% rye. With a flavor profile of cinnamon, clove, sweet spice, fruity and floral, chocolate and caramel, the team at TX believes in the pursuit of terroir and how an ingredient’s location can impact the flavors of the product.

“Our TX Experimental Series is dedicated to the exploration of new and forgotten flavors in whiskey. The first release is an uncut, unfiltered, barrel proof, 126.1 proof Texas Straight Rye Whiskey made from 100% rye,” said Master Distiller Rob Arnold. “Most rye whiskeys are produced with ample corn and/or a small amount of barley malt. By sticking to a 100% rye recipe, we are able to let the sweet and spicy rye flavors shine through at their fullest.”

Roughly 1000 – 1500 bottles of TX Experimental Rye will be available to purchase for $49.99 at Whiskey Ranch through their click & collect program. The limited run rye whiskey will only be available in 375ml bottles, limit two per customer.

WHERE:

Whiskey Ranch

4250 Mitchell Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76119 Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, now part of the Pernod Ricard spirits family, Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. is a premier, artisanal distillery. Located in Fort Worth, the brand’s Whiskey Ranch sits on 112 acres of historic golf grounds, making it the largest distillery West of the Mississippi.