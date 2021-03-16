TX Whiskey launches Bottled-In-Bond Texas Bourbon

The makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon on Tuesday, March 16 announced the launch of the first Bottled-In-Bond Texas Bourbon, a single barrel expression of TX Straight Bourbon bottled at 100 proof.

Tasting notes and flavors will vary based on the barrel, but each bottle boasts the terroir of Texas ingredients as researched by Master Distiller, Rob Arnold.

“Our team at TX Whiskey is excited to share the first Bottled-In-Bond Texas bourbon. It represents a tireless commitment to our craft, which requires not just authenticity and innovation, but also patience,” said Master Distiller Rob Arnold in a news release. “Nothing represents these core values more than the Bottled-in-Bond label.”

In order for a product to be labeled Bottled-In-Bond, the alcohol must be a product of one distillation season, by one distiller, at one distillery. It must be aged for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof. Only spirits produced in the United States may be designated as bonded.

According to several spirits website, Congress passed the Bottle-In-Bond Act in 1897 as spirits makers were battling manufacturers who produced low-quality spirits.

Bottle-In-Bond will be available to purchase for $49.99 at Texas retailers and at Whiskey Ranch, in Fort Worth.

www.frdistilling.com