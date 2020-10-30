U2 releases 20th anniversary edition of ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’

The 20th Anniversary multi-format anniversary edition reissue of U2‘s hit album All That You Can’t Leave Behind – featuring a brand new 12-track remaster of the record and a 51-track Super Deluxe box set -is out now!

The 20th Anniversary multi-format anniversary edition reissue of U2's hit album All That You Can't Leave Behind – featuring a brand new 12-track remaster of the record and a 51-track Super Deluxe box set – is out now! To celebrate the release, Live In Boston – the concert film capturing the band's June 2001 Elevation Tour performance – will be available to watch via live stream here. Tune in at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET TODAY to catch the film plus a Q&A with Adam Clayton & The Edge

To celebrate the release, Live In Boston – the concert film capturing the band’s June 2001 Elevation Tour performance – will be available to watch via live stream here. Tune in at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET TODAY to catch the film plus a Q&A with Adam Clayton and The Edge, hosted by the BBC’s Jo Whiley. Also available on-demand here for 48 hours throughout the weekend.

A three-track EP titled “Trilogy,” featuring two previously unreleased remixes unearthed in the band’s Dublin archives, will be available on all DSPs on Friday 13 November.

All That You Can’t Leave Behind is the tenth studio album from U2. Released in October 2000, the original 11-track record included the hit singles “Beautiful Day,” “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” “Elevation,” and “Walk On” and went to Number 1 in 32 countries around the world. Produced by Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno and recorded in Dublinand France, All That You Can’t Leave Behind won 7 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album, and is the only album in history to have multiple tracks win the award for Record Of The Year (‘Beautiful Day’ in 2001 and ‘Walk On’ in 2002).

The brand new remaster of the album is available as a 12-track version and includes an additional track, “The Ground Beneath Her Feet,” in all formats of the reissue.

Super Deluxe Box Set highlights include:

a 32-page hardback book from longtime friend and collaborator Anton Corbijn featuring many previously unseen images of the band along with hand-written notes by Anton, plus a double-sided poster.

39 additional bonus tracks, including remastered B-sides (“Summer Rain,” “Always,”

“Big Girls Are Best,” “Don’t Take Your Guns To Town”).

out-takes from the album sessions ("Levitate," "Love You Like Mad," "Flower Child"), as well as the track 'Stateless' which featured on The Million Dollar Hotel soundtrack; plus an acoustic version of "Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of."

the complete 19-track live audio of the band’s Elevation Tour performance, recorded at the Fleet Center, Boston, Massachusetts in June 2001. The set includes 7 tracks from All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

a collection of 11 remixes which features four previously unheard versions recently unearthed in the band’s Dublinarchives: ‘Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix)’, ‘New York (Carnegie’s Deli Mix)’, ‘New York (Superman Kicks Ativan Mix)’ and ‘When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)’.

Remastered Album Tracklisting:

Beautiful Day Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of Elevation Walk On Kite In A Little While Wild Honey Peace On Earth When I Look At The World New York Grace The Ground Beneath Her Feet

“Trilogy” EP Tracklisting:

In A Little While (Nightmares On Wax Remix) Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix) When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)

All That You Can’t Leave Behind is available on Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe in CD, Vinyl, and Digital versions. Out 30th October, order here. https://U2.lnk.to/ATYCLB

For tracklistings and details of content on Deluxe and Super Deluxe formats, visit U2.com