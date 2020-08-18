United Family of supermarkets raises money for March of Dimes

95 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
LUBBOCK – The United Family and its customers raised $103,407 for March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the health of moms and babies in a scan-tag campaign that kicked off July 1 and ran through July 12 at The United Family locations in Texas and New Mexico.
Customers could choose to add a $1 donation to their total grocery bill to help moms and babies by contributing to March of Dimes, the company said in a news release.
The United Family stores include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos. Since 2001, The United Family and its customers have raised more than $1.2 million to support the mission of March of Dimes.
“We are so grateful for the funds The United Family and their customers raised,” says Delia Case, March of Dimes West Texas Executive Director. “Moms and babies need our help more than ever and these much-needed funds will make a huge difference. The U.S. is facing an urgent maternal and infant health crisis and we are on the front lines in Texas and New Mexico.”
“We are so thankful to our valued guests for their generosity on this fundraiser for March of Dimes,” says Mandy Tomlin, CFO of The United Family. “Because of them, we were able to raise over $100,000 for an incredible organization. The United Family fully supports March of Dimes and their efforts to create a world where all mothers and babies are given the best opportunity to thrive.”
The U.S. is among the most dangerous developed nations in which to give birth, the news release said.
Even before the COVID-19 global pandemic hit, the United States was in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis with more than 50,000 women experiencing life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth and 380,000 babies born prematurely each year.
In Texas, one in 9 babies (10.8%) are born preterm, which can lead to life-long health problems. March of Dimes is working in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.
The news release said that March of Dimes serves as a reliable resource and support system for moms and babies, and especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Texas
Lubbock/South Plains area                   $17,821.29
Amarillo/Panhandle area                      $20,924.72
Abilene & San Angelo area                   $13,406.48
Permian Basin                                     $ 4,164.51
DFW & Wichita Falls area                  $15,865.09         
New Mexico                                       $31,225.49

– FWBP Staff

