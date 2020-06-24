United Way announces Rebuild Tarrant County Fund

United Way of Tarrant County on June 24 announced the establishment of the “Rebuild Tarrant County Fund” to provide long-term assistance to the community as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new fund replaces the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and represents the organization’s shift from emergency response to ongoing recovery efforts. Donations can be made online at www.rebuildtarrant.org

The announcement follows an additional community investment of $793,268 from the Emergency Relief Fund, impacting more than 200,000 people in need. Total investment from the Emergency Relief Fund is $1.4 million, assisting more than 550,000 people.

In addition, more than $255,242 was allocated in May through federal and state grants administered by the Area Agency on Aging of Tarrant County to provide meals to senior citizens through a partnership with Meals On Wheels and Sixty and Better. Total for this effort is $1.1 million. Since mid-March, more than 203,268 meals have been delivered to 2,480 senior citizens.

More than $2.5 million has been invested in the community from Emergency Relief Fund

and grants administered by the Area Agency on Aging Since Mid-March.

Rebuild Tarrant County Fund

The Rebuild Tarrant County Fund is part of a new campaign, Reimagine Tarrant County – Rebuilding a Stronger Community. The campaign focuses on rebuilding a more resilient community by helping lift those who have suffered devastating personal and economic losses since the onset of the virus, United Way said in a news release.

“The pandemic has exposed broken places in our community and left those already marginalized in even more desperate situations,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “We are asking everyone to take a moment to reimagine Tarrant County as a healthier and even more vibrant community. It will take all of us working together to help our families, friends and neighbors rebuild their lives.”

The new fund allows United Way of Tarrant County to provide much-needed support to the community as it heals from the pandemic.

This includes providing funding for meals for senior citizens, students and families, assistance with rent, mortgages and utilities and other basic needs. The fund also will help create job development and training programs, educational programs for PreK-12 and college readiness, as well as programs for general and mental health.

Emergency Relief Fund

United Way of Tarrant County recently allocated an additional $793,268 from its Emergency Relief Fund with $187,695 distributed to 16 nonprofits, $377,573 given to eight veterans services organizations and $228,000 going toward the purchase of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to help nonprofit organizations continue their day-to-day outreach and operations. The allocations are in addition to $670,000 previously announced, bringing the total community investment to $1.4 million.

Recipients are:

AB Christian Learning Center, Fort Worth, $5,000

Arlington Life Shelter, Arlington, $20,000

Como Lions Heart, Inc., Fort Worth, $15,000

First Street Methodist Mission, Fort Worth, $5,000

I Can Still Shine Program, Richland Hills, $5,000

JPS, Fort Worth, $16,625

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, $10,000

NEW DAY, Arlington, $7,500

Northside Inter-Community Agency, Fort Worth, $5,000

Sixty and Better, Tarrant County, $2,550

Society of St. Vincent de Paul/Fort Worth Diocesan Council, Arlington, $17,558

Stepping Stones Foundation, Keller, $10,000

Tarrant Area Food Bank, Tarrant County, $45,625

Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth, $5,000

University of Texas Foundation, Austin, $10,000

YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, Fort Worth, $7,837

The following organizations which provide assistance to the North Texas veterans community also received funding thanks to generous donations from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Bell:

22Kill, Dallas, $25,000

CLC, Inc., Fort Worth, $85,000

MABEE, Fort Worth, $45,000

Marriage Management, Burleson, $10,000

MHMR Visions, Fort Worth, $50,000

Pathfinders, Fort Worth, $62,573

Recovery Resource Council, Fort Worth, $50,000

Volunteers of America Texas, Euless, $50,000

Contributions have been made to United Way of Tarrant County’s Emergency Relief Fund by corporations, foundations and individuals, including Alcon Foundation, Bank of America, Bell, Facebook, Folsom Point Charities, Frost Bank, Gaudin Family Foundation, GXA, Lhoist, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Oncor, Tenaska, UNTHSC and Wells Fargo.

– FWBP Staff