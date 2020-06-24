United Way announces Rebuild Tarrant County Fund

United Way of Tarrant County on June 24 announced the establishment of the “Rebuild Tarrant County Fund” to provide long-term assistance to the community as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new fund replaces the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and represents the organization’s shift from emergency response to ongoing recovery efforts. Donations can be made online at www.rebuildtarrant.org
The announcement follows an additional community investment of $793,268 from the Emergency Relief Fund, impacting more than 200,000 people in need. Total investment from the Emergency Relief Fund is $1.4 million, assisting more than 550,000 people.
In addition, more than $255,242 was allocated in May through federal and state grants administered by the Area Agency on Aging of Tarrant County to provide meals to senior citizens through a partnership with Meals On Wheels and Sixty and Better. Total for this effort is $1.1 million. Since mid-March, more than 203,268 meals have been delivered to 2,480 senior citizens.
More than $2.5 million has been invested in the community from Emergency Relief Fund
and grants administered by the Area Agency on Aging Since Mid-March.
Rebuild Tarrant County Fund
The Rebuild Tarrant County Fund is part of a new campaign, Reimagine Tarrant County – Rebuilding a Stronger Community. The campaign focuses on rebuilding a more resilient community by helping lift those who have suffered devastating personal and economic losses since the onset of the virus, United Way said in a news release.
“The pandemic has exposed broken places in our community and left those already marginalized in even more desperate situations,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “We are asking everyone to take a moment to reimagine Tarrant County as a healthier and even more vibrant community. It will take all of us working together to help our families, friends and neighbors rebuild their lives.”
The new fund allows United Way of Tarrant County to provide much-needed support to the community as it heals from the pandemic.
This includes providing funding for meals for senior citizens, students and families, assistance with rent, mortgages and utilities and other basic needs. The fund also will help create job development and training programs, educational programs for PreK-12 and college readiness, as well as programs for general and mental health.
Emergency Relief Fund
United Way of Tarrant County recently allocated an additional $793,268 from its Emergency Relief Fund with $187,695 distributed to 16 nonprofits, $377,573 given to eight veterans services organizations and $228,000 going toward the purchase of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to help nonprofit organizations continue their day-to-day outreach and operations. The allocations are in addition to $670,000 previously announced, bringing the total community investment to $1.4 million.
Recipients are:
AB Christian Learning Center, Fort Worth, $5,000
Arlington Life Shelter, Arlington, $20,000
Como Lions Heart, Inc., Fort Worth, $15,000
First Street Methodist Mission, Fort Worth, $5,000
I Can Still Shine Program, Richland Hills, $5,000
JPS, Fort Worth, $16,625
Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, $10,000
NEW DAY, Arlington, $7,500
Northside Inter-Community Agency, Fort Worth, $5,000
Sixty and Better, Tarrant County, $2,550
Society of St. Vincent de Paul/Fort Worth Diocesan Council, Arlington, $17,558
Stepping Stones Foundation, Keller, $10,000
Tarrant Area Food Bank, Tarrant County, $45,625
Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth, $5,000
University of Texas Foundation, Austin, $10,000
YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, Fort Worth, $7,837
The following organizations which provide assistance to the North Texas veterans community also received funding thanks to generous donations from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Bell:
22Kill, Dallas, $25,000
CLC, Inc., Fort Worth, $85,000
MABEE, Fort Worth, $45,000
Marriage Management, Burleson, $10,000
MHMR Visions, Fort Worth, $50,000
Pathfinders, Fort Worth, $62,573
Recovery Resource Council, Fort Worth, $50,000
Volunteers of America Texas, Euless, $50,000
Contributions have been made to United Way of Tarrant County’s Emergency Relief Fund by corporations, foundations and individuals, including Alcon Foundation, Bank of America, Bell, Facebook, Folsom Point Charities, Frost Bank, Gaudin Family Foundation, GXA, Lhoist, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Oncor, Tenaska, UNTHSC and Wells Fargo.
– FWBP Staff