USS Fort Worth Support Committee gets new executive director

Hanna Bell is the new executive director of the USS Fort Worth Support Committee, returning to her hometown after five years in Germany and China, the committee said in an email blast.

“Sam Petty has left to work with an incredible new Fort Worth organization called the Tarrant To and Through partnership which aims to ensure all students excel to and through the education pipeline. We will miss Sam, but we are also very excited to welcome Hannah on board,” the email said.



Bell says she worked overseas in Germany with Army Entertainment and China with Fantasy Performing Arts. After COVID put a halt to my work in the performing arts here in the Metroplex, I went back to my military roots to work with the USS Fort Worth,” Bell said.

Hannah Bell



She spent three years working as volunteer coordinator, education director, and performer with KMC Onstage in Germany as well as two years in the same roles in Chongqing, China.

She earned her bachelor of fine arts from Midwestern State University and her master of fine arts, performance and pedagogy, from Texas Tech University.

She also is an active member of the DFW theatre community, both as performer and costume designer, as well as the volunteer coordinator for Onstage in Bedford.



Bell also is a passionate rescue animal lover, and parent to Gribble (found as a puppy on the streets of China), several chickens, a three-legged German Shepard, and multiple birds, and, thanks in large part to a very curious niece, whatever wiggly and weird things appearing at her door, the email said.

Bell is part of the Quindigo Management team as the executive director for the USS Fort Worth Support Committee.

Quindigo Management, founded in 2005, is an association management company that partners with membership-based associations in North Texas.

https://ussfortworth.org/index.php