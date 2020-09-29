Vision leases Airport Freeway location to OMG BBQ

Vision Commercial Real Estate on Sept. 28 announced Trenton Price, Senior Director at Vision Commercial, recently completed lease negotiations at 1803 Airport Fwy in Bedford.

1803 will now be leased to OMG BBQ and will be catering to customers in the HEB community. OMG BBQ is within the Central Square Plaza and will share the marquee with co-tenants, Monarch Dental, Big Shots, Carter Blood Care, and Toadies. Located near Hwy-121 and Hwy-183, OMG BBQ is in close proximity to Harley Davidson Motorcycles, Cheddars, Buffalo Wild Wings, Happy State bank and other locations. OMG BBQ is now open for business and customers can enjoy their catering.

In the lease negotiations, Vision Commercial represented the landlord while the tenant was self- represented.

www.allmenus.com/tx/bedford/664247-omg-bbq/menu/