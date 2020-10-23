Show your support for the Margarita party

53.2 F
Friday, October 23, 2020
By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
Want to party?

Want to vote?

Want to political party?

Want to show up your co-worker who wears an “I Voted” sticker like it’s an Olympic medal?  

You can do both and show up that co-worker at Chili’s Grill & Bar which if offering an issue all can agree on: American needs a $5 Presidente Margaritas – all day, every day for TWO WEEKS. That’s right; Guests can safely sip and ritalax on the Dallas-based chain’s  OG marg in-restaurant or To-Go from Oct. 20 through Nov. 3. As always, it’s hand-shaken 25 times with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón® Citrónge and E&J Brandy.

But that’s not all. Guests who show their support for the Margarita Party have three chances to get their hands on limited-edition presidential merch. All endorsed by the Presidente, of course. Here’s how Guests can be a winner:

1.  Vote for the Margarita Party by ordering a $5 Presidente Margarita

Guests who show their support for the Margarita Party by ordering a $5 Presidente Margarita (or two, we don’t judge) between Oct. 20 through Nov. 3 in-restaurant or To-Go will get a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.

2.  Enter to Live Like a Presidente year round

Those who really want to shake things up can sip, snap and share a pic while enjoying their $5 Presidente on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with #PresidenteForPrez to be entered for a chance to Live Like a Presidente for a year. Not sure what it’s like to Live Like a Presidente? Enter to win to find out! Guests could win the ultimate Margarita Party kit to host their own marg parties whenever they please (safely, of course). The kit includes:

Margarita Party swag, which includes a long-sleeve T-shirt, bumper sticker and yard sign to show support for the Marg Party

Their very own margarita machine because duh; you gotta make margs somehow

Classic Presidente Margarita shakers and glassware

Last, but not least, FREE Chili’s for one full year!

3.  Checkout our social channels for a chance to win Margarita Party merch

Guests can follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to find out how they can win their very own Margarita Party merch – and show their support of our Cocktail in Chief!

www.chilis.com

