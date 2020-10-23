What to Know: Vote

77.2 F
By Robert Francis
Photo by visuals on Unsplash

Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

On Oct. 23, 1915, tens of thousands of women paraded up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote. They got it in August 1920 with ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Everyone seems to be voting this year, with 34.7% of Texas registered voters casting a ballot through Oct. 21, according to the Texas Tribune. In Tarrant County, we’re keeping up, with 33.1% of registered voters casting a ballot. Keep it up guys – and gals.

If we’re voting early, many of us are taking off from our home office to use a voting machine. Even though Texas has mostly returned to work, many of us are still working from home. The question of what happens once we’re past the pandemic is a big one for those who lease and build office space.

I’m fine working from home, but I know it doesn’t work for a lot of people. If the office market is a big question mark, there’s no question that the industrial market – already strong – has been strengthened by the pandemic. And that has benefited Fort Worth, with the AllianceTexas, DFW Airport, East and South Fort Worth areas seeing significant industrial activity.

Real Estate: Office still a question mark as industrial remains strong in 3Q

If you remember the first presidential debate of 2020, Fort Worth got mentioned. Not this time, but Texas got a good airing out with the energy industry getting a little chunk of time. Hey, at least they’re paying attention to us.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden sparred over Texas’ energy industry and global warming during final presidential debate
